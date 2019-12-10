KPMG Forms Strategic Alliance With Aires

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory services firm, today announced it has formed an alliance with Aires, a leading global relocation management company, to help clients enhance their visibility into the tax compliance and reporting process –so they can create an integrated mobility experience for employees and organizations.

Aires' MobilityX platform provides a transparent view of all relocation activities for management and employees. As part of the alliance, KPMG's Global Mobility Services practice has integrated its platform, KPMG LINK Work Force – which handles all data elements related to employee tax compliance – with MobilityX to create a shared platform where all stakeholders can share relevant information for the entire relocation and tax compliance process.

KPMG's Global Mobility Services practice provides tax, technology and mobility administration services to help make managing a client's global workforce easier and more efficient, enabling organizations to be more strategic.

"We live in a connected world where enhanced mobility allows employees to help their companies respond to emerging opportunities and innovate in new markets," said Bob Mischler, Head of Global Mobility Services at KPMG LLP. "KPMG's alliance with Aires is another example of the firm's continuing investments in technology and relationships that will allow clients to facilitate these opportunities and navigate a complex tax environment."

Through this new alliance, KPMG brings its technologies and capabilities together with those of Aires to provide three focused offerings:

Dual Initiation: By initiating projects within one system, organizations can decrease the burden of data entry and improve data accuracy, while minimizing authorization time.

Milestone Tracking: For greater context, a holistic view of an employee's mobility journey can be shared across a single KPMG-Aires platform, including the status of both tax and mobility services.

Reporting: Data can be shared on a single dashboard to view total global mobility spend from a single data source and within a single report.

"Our customers expect, and deserve, to see the global mobility data of their workforces in real time through a 'single pane of glass," said Aires Executive Vice President Joleen Lauffer. "Aires is excited and proud to partner with KPMG to deliver just that to our clients."

For more information, visit the KPMG and Aires alliance page.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations. KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Aires

Aires delivers best-in-class global and domestic relocation solutions and mobility program management. Having been recognized by The Forum for Expatriate Management, the Better Business Bureau, and the Stevie Awards for organic growth methodology, excellent client/vendor partnerships, and leading-edge proprietary technology, Aires focuses on people, process, and technology to deliver world-class service. The company has also achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, FIDI-FAIM, C-TPAT, and Privacy Shield certifications and registrations. Clients are assured a focus on quality and customer service excellence when partnering with Aires. For more information, please visit www.aires.com.

Contact: Christine Curtin

KPMG LLP

(201) 3078663

ccurtin@kpmg.com

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

