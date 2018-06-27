KPMG Honors Admiral Michelle Howard For Breaking Numerous Glass Ceilings In The U.S. Navy

Howard is best known for leading the Task Force that oversaw rescue operations in the Gulf of Aden and credited with rescuing U.S. Navy Capt. Richard Phillips who was captured by Somali pirates when his ship, the Maersk Alabama, was overtaken.

"Admiral Howard exemplifies what it means to inspire greatness. Through her courageous service and achievements, stewardship of women and minorities, and commitment to advancing inclusion and diversity, she has opened new doors for future generations," said KPMG U.S. Chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie. "It truly is an honor to recognize her with this year's award."

"I am honored to receive the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award. I am filled with pride as I think about my military career and the amazing men and women I served with," said Howard. "Throughout my life, I believe I've been courageous about meeting opportunities and challenges aggressively. I intend to dedicate myself to further inclusion and diversity across many communities and focus on leadership development for women and minorities."

Aligned with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship's goal of elevating women in business and golf, the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award honoree is an industry visionary who has exemplified a personal commitment to the community to empower future generations of women, and who recognizes golf as a relationship development tool.

Recipients are selected by the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit advisory council with the support of the PGA of America and the LPGA Tour. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit brings together top leaders in business, politics, sports, and the media to inspire the next generation of women leaders.

About Michelle Howard

Michelle J. Howard served 35 years in the United States Navy. She led Sailors and Marines multiple times in her career as the Commander of a ship, an Expeditionary Strike Group, Task Force, and a Naval theater. Her last command was from 2016 to 2017 as U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa. She simultaneously led NATO's Allied Joint Force Command Naples with oversight of missions from the Western Balkans to Iraq. Operations in her career include: NATO peacekeeping, West African Training Cruise, Indonesia Tsunami Relief operations, and the rescue of Maersk Alabama from Somali Pirates. She is a Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. She has received numerous awards and distinctions for her trailblazing career including being named USO Military Woman of the Year in 2011 and recipient of the NAACP Chairman's Image Award in 2013 and Thurgood Marshall College Fund National Hero Award in 2014.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a collaboration between KPMG, PGA of America and LPGA, combines a world-class, annual major golf championship with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program -- all focused on the development, advancement, and empowerment of women on and off the golf course. The events are taking place this week at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Illinois. The Championship offers a $3.65 million purse, among the highest in women's golf, and will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel.

For more information about the KPMG Inspire Greatness Award, KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, visit: KPMG.com/WomensLeadership.

