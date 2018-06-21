KPMG Issues Statements On U.S. Supreme Court Decision In South Dakota V. Wayfair

LeSage also said: "The impact of the Court's ruling on companies in terms of time, technology, and expense is likely going to be substantial. Businesses will now need to prepare to closely examine and retrofit their operations to determine where they have to collect tax, whether their goods are taxable, and how they are going to handle the new tax computation, filing, and remittance obligations."

"The Supreme Court's decision today in South Dakota v. Wayfair to reverse its 1992 ruling in Quill will remake the landscape for state tax collection in the U.S.," said Harley Duncan, leader of the state and local tax group in the Washington National Tax practice of KPMG. "Physical presence is no longer a prerequisite for states to require retailers to collect and remit state and local sales and use taxes, so many sellers will be moving into uncharted territory."

Read KPMG's initial comments on the oral arguments heard in the Wayfair case here.

For more on what's happening at KPMG, check out News & Perspectives – a new content hub offering a fresh approach to sharing our stories with reporters, editors, bloggers, and other influencers.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm (www.kpmg.com/us), is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 189,000 professionals, including more than 9,000 partners, in 152 countries.

Contact: Robert Nihen/Deborah Primiano

KPMG LLP

201-307-8296/201-307-8495

rnihen@kpmg.com;dprimiano@kpmg.com

On Twitter: @rgnihen/@primianodeborah

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kpmg-issues-statements-on-us-supreme-court-decision-in-south-dakota-v-wayfair-300670342.html

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

