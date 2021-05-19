KPMG Launches Data & Analytics Literacy Program For 10,000 Advisory Professionals

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP today announced the launch of a new Data & Analytics (D&A) Literacy Program for its Advisory services professionals to drive new levels of business value for clients. All Advisory professionals will be able to apply their new skills through KPMG's Data Citizens with Purpose® (DCwP) Program, which provides non-profits with pro-bono D&A services.

"Using data in everything we do is a strategic imperative anchored in the principle to never stop learning," said Bob Parr, Advisory's Chief Data Officer, KPMG LLP. "Our Data & Analytics Literacy Program is helping our people create market-relevant solutions for clients forged in data, insights, and Artificial Intelligence—enabling data & analytics innovation on a greater scale."

Designed to deepen employees' understanding of data, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), KPMG's D&A Literacy Program will help Advisory professionals deliver meaningful data-driven insights to clients. Advisory professionals will take classes on AI strategy and solution design and advanced D&A techniques. AI courses will be offered in collaboration with UCI Paul Merage School of Business, as well as courses from MIT Sloan School of Management delivered in collaboration with Get Smarter.

Data Citizens with Purpose® Program

Advisory Professionals who participate in the literacy program will apply their new skills through KPMG's Data Citizens with Purpose® Program, which offers pro-bono data-driven insights to non-profits. The program is helping more than 80 nonprofit organizations across the country address a broad range of social, inclusion, diversity and environmental issues.

Through this program, KPMG recently helped the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) gain a clearer picture of their data to support the implementation of a new customer relationship management tool and to drive more value for the Hispanic technical community. "The KPMG Data Citizens with Purpose program has given HITEC a great gift, and that's the gift of knowledge. We now have a holistic view into the data that makes us such a unique organization and will enable us to impact and change more lives in the future," said Susana Ramirez, Director of Corporate Development at HITEC.

"Based on the expected enrollment in the Data Citizens with Purpose® Program, we anticipate being able to provide over 40,000 hours of data & analytics pro-bono services to non-profits across the U.S. This program has proven that even in this complex time, we can safely create a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Carl Carande, Vice Chair – Advisory, KPMG LLP.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG member firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG LLP is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contacts: Andreas Marathovouniotis

KPMG LLP

917-957-1174 (c)

[email protected]

Follow on Twitter @KPMGUS_News

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

kpmg.com

