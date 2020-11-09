KPMG Launches "Elevate" to Help Companies Enhance Performance, Realize Savings and Build New Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has exacerbated existing business challenges for some companies while creating new ones for others. Both circumstances require agile, precise enterprise-wide assessment and improvement. Elevate, the next generation of KPMG's Performance Improvement offering, provides proprietary data-driven insights combined with industry experience to enhance commercial performance, optimize costs and unlock capital to invest in new opportunities.

Leveraging proprietary data sources and benchmarks, Elevate brings together thousands of industry-focused practioners and hundreds of data scientists to offer businesses rigorous and practical insights that create rapid and sustained EBITDA impact. "Historically, almost three-quarters of business transformation initiatives fail to reach their margin and revenue goals," said Scott Rankin, KPMG Elevate leader. "By leveraging industry expertise at scale, Elevate offers businesses a unique opportunity to transform within the new reality."

Elevate was recently deployed to help a large consumer goods manufacturer and distributor. Sales had been declining for multiple years and profits were down by 20 percent, pre-Covid-19. KPMG Elevate was able to accelerate the company's top line growth, improving EBITDA more than 25 percent by increasing customer focus, optimizing operating expenses and streamlining the organization. Simultaneously, Elevate accelerated the firm's adoption of digital capabilities, including an e-commerce platform, which added thousands of new customers within months.

Elevate can help companies improve, reposition or find strategic solutions to improving performance and managing costs. "Elevate was created to enhance performance improvement under a variety of scenarios, even a global pandemic," said Sanjay Sehgal, KPMG Advisory Head of Markets. "Disruptive competition has been a trend for many years, and companies must remain vigilant about driving greater efficiency from the front through the entire back office. This unique market environment offers a once in a generation opportunity to make dramatic changes quickly."

For more information on Elevate, please click here.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 147 countries and territories and has more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contacts: Creighton (Abe) Abrams

KPMG LLP

917-453-3373 (c)

[email protected]



Follow on twitter: @KPMGUS_News

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

kpmg.com

