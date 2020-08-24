KPMG LLP and Appian Launch Workplace Reentry Digital Toolkit

Organizations must manage the risk of COVID-19 in the workplace until and perhaps even after widespread testing is available and viable treatments and/or vaccines are created. KPMG's Restarting America framework is supported by customizable technology options that, along with an organization's medical and other advisors, can help leaders determine which team members can return, and help maintain a safer workplace as the environment continuously changes.

The new Workplace Reentry Digital Toolkit uses Appian's secure HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud, with privacy- and security-first principles to help protect data and preserve your team members' privacy. It comes with an initial set of features that can be configured to companies' unique requirements. The main components of the Workplace Reentry Digital Toolkit include:

An employee-facing application template

Decision-support dashboard for HR and facilities management

Workflow for management of contact tracing of COVID-19 cases reported by team members

Team members can enter and receive information via a mobile app

HR can communicate with team members and access individual or aggregate data via command-center dashboards

Case investigators can run contact tracing on impacted team members

Risk-scoring engine that is reviewed, supplemented and approved by management in consultation with its health care advisors, and which provides quantified scores for community threat levels and individual risks for contracting as well as risk to transmit

Data and app integration with various back-end systems, including but not limited to HR systems, badge readers, Wi-Fi-gateways, and more

All aspects of the Workplace Reentry toolkit are configurable so managers can make changes, such as adding an office location, customizing the health questionnaire, creating multiple questionnaires, and sending information to employees and team members, without any code changes.

The toolkit's user access management provides facilities managers centralized dashboards to view workplace location information, while restricting access to private health information. Facilities-based capabilities include entrance screening, checking sanitation status, managing supplies of personal protective equipment, and collaborating with other locations. Contact tracing investigators can use Appian's industry leading case management functionality to confirm positive COVID-19 cases and initiate contact tracing on other team members.

"Workplace reentry requires a software solution," said Marc Wilson, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Industries at Appian. "Our alliance with KPMG allows us to work together to deliver KPMG's Restarting America framework combined with the low-code automation software needed to rapidly collect extensive health and contact-tracing data. Together, we can bring all that data and analysis to bear rapidly in the case of possible outbreaks, so organizations can quickly coordinate responsive action."

"It's important to do what we can to provide data and tools that can help guide businesses through the current challenging and rapidly changing environment to help them develop a plan to bring and help keep employees back to a workplace," said Marcus Murph, Principal, Intelligent Automation at KPMG. "By applying data, knowledge, computing power, and insights to innovate and solve difficult problems, Appian and KPMG can help our clients visualize and plan for their new reality."

To learn more about the Workplace Reentry Digital Toolkit, visit https://www.kpmg.us/alliances/kpmg-appian/workforce-re-entry-digital-toolkit.html.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. KPMG LLP does not provide legal advice. This content outlines initial considerations meriting further consultation with life sciences organizations, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and legal advisors to explore feasibility and risks. KPMG International's independent member firms have 219,000 professionals in 147 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. Learn more at www.appian.com.

