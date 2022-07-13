KPMG LLP INVESTS IN TALENT TO CAPITALIZE ON MARKET DEMAND FOR TAX AND FINANCE TRANSFORMATION SERVICES AT FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES

Data shows that outsourcing or co-souring a company's tax department is on the rise. According to a recent KPMG LLP study of 300 C-level executives at companies valued at $1 billion or more, 65% of respondents have been more willing to outsource or co-source over the past year. And, when asked about their decision to do so, more than half cited access to better technology capabilities.

The addition of eight partners and managing directors to support the KPMG Tax Reimagined service offering is a testament to the firm's commitment to deliver quality managed services and differentiated tax technologies to its vast network of clients. All eight new hires join KPMG from Big Four professional services firms. The strength of the KPMG Digital Gateway platform is a significant draw for new talent.

As part of KPMG's US$5 billion investment in technology, people and innovation to accelerate digital transformation, and more than US$1billion in tax and legal technology, KPMG is utilizing Microsoft Azure and Azure AI as the backbone for a common, global cloud-based platform. KPMG Digital Gateway, powered by the Microsoft Azure Cloud, is a market-leading tool in use at leading companies in more than 140 jurisdictions around the world. It's unique in that it puts easy-to-use technology in the hands of non-technologists, so that C-suite leaders and other executives can leverage insights to help predict what's ahead – thus, minimizing risk, generating cost savings and benefitting the bottom line. The tool provides a holistic view of a company's total tax and finance data, in real time, through interactive visualizations and within a single platform.

KPMG recently announced three new data-driven applications to the Digital Gateway tool – enhancements that continue to strengthen the firm's Tax Reimagined service offering.

Who's joining KPMG LLP?

These eight individuals have extensive industry and professional services experience in helping domestic and multinational organizations design, implement and execute on transformation plans and achieve tax operating model efficiencies. They are:

Rachel Braukman – Tax Partner, Tampa, FL. Previously with EY focusing on global tax accounting, global compliance and reporting, and co-sourcing arrangements across the entire tax lifecycle.

David Mack – Tax Partner, New York. Previously a partner in the Insourced Solutions for Tax practice at PwC.

Chris Rain – Ignition Tax Managing Director, Atlanta, GA. Previously served as tax technology leader for the Insourced Solutions for Tax practice at PwC.

Michael Roussin – Tax Managing Director, Albany, NY. Previously served as the functional tax technology and process team leader for the Insourced Solutions for Tax practice at PwC.

Kory Schestag – Tax Partner, Grand Rapids, MI. Previously served as a director at PwC focused on developing and delivering managed service solutions.

Michael Steward – Tax Managing Director, Albany, NY. Previously a managing director at PwC.

Alan Williamson – Tax Managing Director, Austin, TX. Previously a managed services and tax technology senior manager at EY.

Chris Yeaton – Tax Partner, Stamford, CT. Previously a partner and COO of the Insourced Solutions for Tax practice at PwC.

Quotes:

"Tax and Finance leaders are grappling with the many pressures posed by disruptive technology, fast-evolving tax regulatory requirements, the war for talent, new ways of working, and the constant need to do more with less," said Greg Engel (@Greg_Engel_KPMG), Vice Chair – Tax at KPMG LLP. "To capitalize on this market demand and help the C-suite tackle these mounting disruptions, we've made substantial investments in our tax technology and our talent. The addition of these eight partners and MDs will further our commitment to deliver unmatched corporate compliance and tax transformation work for our clients."

"KPMG is offering a truly differentiated client experience when it comes to tax managed services," said Chris Yeaton, KPMG Tax partner who recently joined from PwC. "Tax Reimagined provides a flexible approach that's all about listening to our clients' issues, and then equipping them with a tailored solution that leverages world class technology, like KPMG Digital Gateway, as well as the experience of KPMG's people."

