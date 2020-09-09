KPMG Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analysis of Americas Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP (KPMG) has been named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analysis of Americas Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45629720, May 2020). The report recognized KPMG's commitment to helping its clients innovate and transform their organizations - from improving performance and optimizing risk, to restructuring operations and seizing new growth opportunities.

The IDC MarketScape report highlights KPMG's success in providing business consulting services in both the short- and long-term, and across a number of functional and industry areas including:

KPMG's Connected Enterprise , which enables clients to rebuild their businesses around their customers to create borderless organizations.

, which enables clients to rebuild their businesses around their customers to create borderless organizations. The firm's Powered Enterprise , which empowers clients to create nimble, scalable businesses, harnessing the latest technologies including cloud computing.

, which empowers clients to create nimble, scalable businesses, harnessing the latest technologies including cloud computing. KPMG's risk optimization capabilities, which helps clients to proactively manage risk and regulation, building confidence and inspiring stakeholder trust.

"The IDC MarketScape recognition clearly demonstrates KPMG's commitment to helping our clients evolve into future-ready organizations, with strong connections between customers and experiences that lead to new levels of productivity and value creation," said Steve Chase, U.S. Consulting Leader at KPMG LLP. "By using the latest technologies and implementing leading business practices and suitable operating models, we help our clients become more nimble and scalable businesses. With the added ability to proactively managing risk and regulation, KPMG clients can inspire consumer and stakeholder trust, while focusing on innovation."

IDC Analyst and Vice President in Global Services, Markets and Trends, Gard Little, said, "KPMG professionals are committed to helping clients innovate and transform their organizations — from improving performance to optimizing risk and from restructuring operations to seizing new growth opportunities. They take a holistic approach to help the client's business be a connected enterprise, with front-, middle-, and back offices connected and in harmony, creating or sustaining business value."

The firm's global network of D&A professionals work alongside members of its global centers of excellence for services in HR, customer and operations, financial management, CIO advisory and more to support clients across geographies with their transformations.

The IDC MarketScape report positions vendors on the characteristics that explain their current and future success in the marketplace. The positions are based on an assessment of their capabilities and strategies related to business consulting. Click here for more information.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 219,000 professionals working in 147 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us .

Contacts: Andreas Marathovouniotis

KPMG LLP

917-957-1174

[email protected]









Follow on twitter: @KPMGUS_News

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

kpmg.com

