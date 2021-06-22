KPMG Named Official Data and Analytics Advisor of the LPGA Tour

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the LPGA, KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, will further elevate women's sports by introducing KPMG Performance Insights, a game-changing technology platform that will provide data insights and advanced performance analytics for the LPGA Tour. The solution will be launched this week at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club and implemented across all LPGA Tour events.

The LPGA has undertaken an intensive initiative over the past five years to restructure their historical scoring and stats database. The introduction of full-field shot-level data and advanced analytics through KPMG Performance Insights, such as strokes gained, proximity averages and performance indexing, is the next step toward the long-term progression of data on the LPGA Tour and provides critical information for players to diagnose and improve their performance. The statistical insights will also be represented within the LPGA's media landscape through in-broadcast integration and features, a robust digital and social presence, and deeper insights for media coverage and storytelling for the LPGA.

"Statistics and scoring are key elements in telling truly dynamic stories of our LPGA Tour players. This new partnership will provide us with the next level of advanced data to enhance the storytelling for our players and key stakeholders," said Kelly Hyne, the LPGA's Chief Sales Officer. "We are proud to have a partner like KPMG that continues to show their commitment to our players and the women's game as a whole."

KPMG also will enable the LPGA to maximize their use of this new technology to best serve the needs of the LPGA's other key stakeholders, including media, broadcast partners, coaches and fans.

"KPMG is delivering this transformative business solution to the LPGA Tour, bringing our firm's industry-leading capabilities in the data and analytics space to change the game," said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "With KPMG Performance Insights, more data will be captured, analyzed and integrated from every shot and every round than ever before. The platform will change the way in which players, coaches, media and fans experience women's golf."

Through the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, KPMG has been committed to elevating and accelerating the advancement of women in business and the sport of golf. Since the Championship's inception in 2015, KPMG has been at the forefront of identifying opportunities to enhance the women's game, including providing network TV coverage, increased purse sizes, and top courses for the best female players to showcase their talents. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, held in conjunction with the Championship, is advancing more women to the C-suite. Additionally, the KPMG Future Leaders Program, funded by proceeds from the Championship and Summit, is developing future generations of women leaders through college scholarships, mentoring and leadership development. KPMG sponsors LPGA Tour athletes including Stacy Lewis, Mariah Stackhouse and Leona Maguire.

"As a player who has competed on the LPGA Tour for more than a decade, it's hard to put into words what this program will mean to me and all of the players," said Stacy Lewis, LPGA Champion and KPMG Ambassador. "The insights, data and statistics will help me improve my performance and the way I approach each shot, round and tournament. From creating the best major we play, to being a catalyst for change for maternity leave policies across our sport, to now creating this new solution that our game so desperately needs, KPMG continues to raise the bar."

