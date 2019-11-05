KPMG Named RSA Charge 2019 Global Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG was named Global Partner of the Year for 2019 at the RSA Charge annual conference in Orlando, FL. This is KPMG's first Global Partner of the Year from RSA. KPMG beat a competitive field by demonstrating its commitment to excellence, stewardship and collaboration with RSA and their clients on a global scale.

"On behalf of RSA, I'm pleased to announce KPMG as the RSA Global Partner of the Year and to recognize their achievements and contributions to customer success and innovation," said David Lemon, Vice President Sales, RSA Archer. "KPMG's experience and capabilities have helped hundreds of RSA customers navigate their Risk, Compliance and Security challenges, delivering real-world value to customers around the globe."

"It is quite an honor to be named Global Partner of the Year by RSA," said Tony Buffomante, Global Co-Leader of the Cyber Security Practice at KPMG. "Our teams have worked in concert for years bringing functional, industry and technical expertise to clients helping them solve complex risk management issues and drive stakeholder trust in their organizations. We look forward to continued innovation with RSA in the future."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

