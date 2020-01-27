KPMG, Project Management Institute Collaborate As Digital Tech Plays Greater Role In Delivering Change

The collaboration between PMI and the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm will identify new opportunities to benefit PMI members and certification holders, as well as the project management profession at large. The primary focus of their work will be in the digital field, where blockchain, cloud computing, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies are transforming business processes.

"KPMG and PMI, working together on this initiative, will enable our two organizations to push the boundaries of project management in a world disrupted by digital and data," said PMI President and CEO, Sunil Prashara. "Technology changes are placing new demands on professionals, and this collaboration will help them to adapt and thrive. Our shared goal in this effort is to ensure that our stakeholders around the world are equipped to harness technology and shape change in the work they do."

"We have a well-established culture of lifelong learning and innovation combined with our experience in project management, change management and business transformation," said KPMG Advisory Vice Chair Carl Carande. "Our collaboration with PMI provides an excellent opportunity to further advance project management programs in a way that prepares professionals, including KPMG's, to better support clients' transformation initiatives."

KPMG has supported PMI on its enterprise-wide digital transformation over the last 18 months to help the evolving needs of PMI members and certificate holders, who include Project Management Professionals (PMP), Portfolio Management Professionals (PfMP), PMI Agile Certified Practitioners (PMI-ACP) and Disciplined Agile practitioners, among others.

About Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for The Project Economy: the coming economy in which work, and individuals, are organized around projects, products, programs and value streams. Now 50 years in the making, we work in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute .

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

