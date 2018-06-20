KPMG Recognized As One Of The Top 50 Most Community-minded Companies In The United States

"KPMG has a long-standing commitment to serving and making a difference in our communities," said Rob Arning, Vice Chair of Market Development and Head of Citizenship at KPMG LLP. "We focus on making long-term strategic investments in lifelong learning initiatives and developing next- generation leaders because education is the key to unlocking potential and building strong communities."

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the communities in which they do business.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

To learn more about the Civic 50 list and other honorees, please visit www.Civic50.org. To learn more about KPMG's commitment to Corporate Citizenship, please visit https://home.kpmg.com/us/en/home/about/corporate-responsibility.html.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

