KPMG Recognized By ServiceNow As Americas Transformation Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG announced that it has been recognized by ServiceNow as the 2020 ServiceNow Americas Transformation Partner of the Year for its work across IT, HR, and cyber, and with the new development of KPMG Powered Enterprise Service Management (ESM), the latest addition to the KPMG Powered Enterprise suite of solutions. According to ServiceNow, KPMG continues to deliver game-changing solutions that significantly transform our client's business and drive outstanding value and outcomes.

KPMG's ESM solution provides the framework to deliver a superior digital business services experience across the enterprise. The full ServiceNow ESM platform allows employees to create and "see" into their business services transactions through an intuitive dashboard accessible 24 hours a day, with a native mobile capability for employees who need remote access. The solution also links employees, business services owners, and services anywhere, anytime; as well as enhances clients' employee experiences to include customer growth, service delivery optimization, and brand loyalty.

"We're proud to be acknowledged for our continued success in serving clients who have successfully grown their ServiceNow business through transformation or innovation in IT, Risk, HR, digital transformation and more," said Mitch Kenfield, ServiceNow Executive Sponsor and US Practice Lead Partner at KPMG US.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization regularly recognizes achievements of best-in-class partners. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2019 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skill growth, and business innovation or transformation.

"Our accomplishments with ServiceNow and recognition as a best-in-class partner enables us to provide our clients with the opportunities to quickly transmute the employee experience and optimize corporate services so they can focus on their business transformation journey."

KPMG and ServiceNow deliver transformative ITSM solutions with the added benefits of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platform. KPMG provides implementation services and process consulting along with specialization in IT Infrastructure library process design, process and technology integration, and IT organizational change.

