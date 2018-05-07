KPMG Showcases Future Of Procurement At Coupa Inspire

To address this challenge, KPMG LLP has expanded its Powered Enterprise suite of solutions to include KPMG Powered Procurement. This solution – showcased this week at Coupa Software's Inspire '18 – is helping procurement leaders accelerate time-to-value, deliver cost savings, enhance efficiency and improve compliance through quicker application design, pre-configuration and operating model recommendations.

"Procurement leaders need to align to their organization's priorities and be viewed as strategic business advisors, but they are often absorbed with tactical execution," said Dipan Karumsi, Advisory principal and U.S. Procurement practice leader, KPMG LLP. "KPMG Powered Procurement combines process, organization and technology to help the procurement function modernize, prepare for digitalization and drive strategic value for the organization."

Built on Coupa Software's leading cloud-based business spend management platform, KPMG Powered Procurement supports the full source-to-pay process including contracts, inventory, sourcing, and supplier management.

Through a strategic alliance, KPMG and Coupa have collaborated on several successful joint customer deployments of KPMG Powered Procurement.

"The close collaboration between KPMG and Coupa gives clients unique access to decades of procurement transformation experience and leading cloud-based technology," said Roger Goulart, SVP Alliances and Business Development, Coupa. "KPMG Powered Procurement built on Coupa is a next-generation solution that empowers leaders with the latest data and technology to improve business insights and speed to value."

KPMG is the exclusive Titanium-level sponsor of Coupa Inspire 2018, May 6–9 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. During the event, KPMG professionals will share how companies are transforming business spend management using Coupa's innovative technology solutions during the following speaking sessions:

General Session:

Enabling Digital

Business Spend

Management

Transformation Monday, May 7 10:45 a.m. PT Grand Ballroom Andy Heers, SVP Sourcing and Supplier Management, Mastercard

Dipan Karumsi, Principal, KPMG LLP

Jaclyn Slotman, Manager, KPMG LLP Breakout Session:

Ensuring a Successful

Procurement

Implementation: A

Strong Support Model

is Key Tuesday, May 8 1:30 p.m. PT Crown Room Jon Buckbee, Senior Director Enterprise Supplier Management, Capital One Financial Corporation

Jessica Chang, Team Lead Supply Management and Logistics, Sempra Energy

Todd J. Grunert, Director, Purchasing – Indirect Strategy, Baxter International Inc.

Yatin Anand, Director, KPMG LLP

Along with these presentations, KPMG is a sponsor of Inspire's inaugural, invitation-only Executive Track, which includes a half-day session for C-level executives and a presentation by Rick Wright, U.S. Digital Transformation leader, KPMG LLP.

Coupa Inspire attendees can learn more about KPMG's insights and view demonstrations of KPMG Powered Procurement at the KPMG exhibit at the event, or by visiting www.kpmg.com/us/coupainspire.

About Coupa Inspire

This year, Coupa's Inspire 2018 conference in San Francisco brings together more than 2,000 customers, business leaders and industry analysts to explore how leading organizations are actively managing their business spend. Inspire, which attracts more than 100 speakers, is one of the industry's largest business spend management events with representatives from a cross-section of sectors including retail, finance, healthcare, technology, and others. At Inspire '18, global leaders from small, medium and large organizations will share how they are raising business spend management "To the Power of You" and unleashing real, measurable business value at their companies.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm (www.kpmg.com/us), is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. For the fifth year in a row, KPMG has been named a Top 50 Provider to Know in procurement for 2018 by SpendMatters. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

