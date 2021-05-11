KPMG To Bring 350 Jobs To Orlando With Opening Of Capability Center

KPMG Lakehouse , the firm's learning, development and innovation facility also based in Lake Nona, boasts an advanced real estate design and breakthrough solutions. The Capability Center, located at 6820 Marwick Lane, will include the same innovations and will open in stages based on local data and guidance from authorities.

The firm's ongoing commitment to both its extraordinary people and excellence in client service are demonstrated by its investments in KPMG Lakehouse and this new facility. As KPMG evolves to new ways of working, KPMG Lakehouse will serve as a cultural hub for ongoing connection, collaboration and training for all its people. The Capability Center is a cornerstone of the firm's enhanced service delivery model that effectively addresses market demands and client needs.

A key driver for the firm's continued expansion and investment in the region is access to top talent in the Orlando area.

Quotes from senior government officials in Florida

"Orlando is a place where we use the power of partnerships to foster one of the best business climates in the nation and where our quality-of-life amenities help attract the best and brightest talent to our workforce," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "KPMG's state-of-the-art Capability Center will create more than 350 new to Orlando jobs, resulting in these new employees further stimulating our local economy by shopping in our stores, dining in our restaurants and enjoying our abundant sports and entertainment amenities."

"We are thrilled that KPMG has decided to further invest in Orange County by locating their state-of-the-art Capability Center in Lake Nona," said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. "As we continue to work towards business recovery from the pandemic, 350 new jobs in our community will be a welcome opportunity for our citizens and a boost to our economy."

"Today's announcement is good news for Florida," said Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell. "KPMG is bringing hundreds of jobs to Orlando and Lake Nona, along with a reputation for delivering solutions and innovation. We wish them well as they expand their critical footprint in the City of Orlando and Orange County."

KPMG Capability Center current offerings

The KPMG Capability Center will initially offer controls testing and documentation and managed services for Advisory, tax compliance processes that support its Business Tax service offering, as well as sales activities.

"We are very excited about the opening of the Capability Center, and further enhancing our partnership with Orlando and Lake Nona," said Carl Carande, U.S. Vice Chair and Global Head of Advisory, KPMG. "To ensure we continue to deliver excellence in client service as the business environment continues to evolve, the ability to modernize our delivery model and become more digitally enabled are crucial. At the new center, our Advisory professionals will help us deliver exceptional service, quality, efficiency, and affordability to our clients, across a wide range of consulting services."

"Tax and how it's viewed, computed and operationalized is vastly transforming, perhaps at a more rapid pace than ever before," said Greg Engel, Vice Chair – Tax, KPMG LLP. "At KPMG, we're embracing new ways of working, making outsized investments in tax technology, and hiring and training our people to be technologists as well as tax specialists — all so that we can be one step ahead for our clients, navigating the way forward. Our new Capability Center is a physical manifestation of that objective, and we're thrilled to better serve our clients through its innovative offerings."

"We are delighted that KPMG has once again chosen Orlando and Lake Nona to establish a state-of-the-art home for their employees. KPMG's continued investment in human capital and exceptional service demonstrates why they are consistently ranked among the best places to work. KPMG is an anchor tenant in Lake Nona's living lab, where our goal remains laser focused on creating the most innovative and extraordinary environment that enables people to perform at their peak, enhancing their productivity, which is priceless," said Rasesh Thakkar, Senior Managing Director of Tavistock Group, owner/developer of Lake Nona.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact:

Andreas Marathovouniotis/

Taylor Ovalle

KPMG LLP

(917) 957-1174/(201) 956-8737

[email protected]/

[email protected]

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

kpmg.com

