KPMG to Discuss 'How to Scale Agile & DevOps' and 'Production-Ready IaC Battle Scars and How to Win the War' at DevOps World | Jenkins World 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP professionals will be at DevOps World | Jenkins World 2019 in San Francisco, Aug. 12-15, to share lessons with the 2,000 plus attendees at the conference about all things DevOps and Jenkins.

KPMG's Digital Enablement Managing Director Michael Wolf will discuss "All Heroes Die: How to Scale Agile & DevOps," and Jeff Ardilio, Director of KPMG's Experience Design & Engineering team, will present on "Production-Ready IaC Battle Scars and How to Win the War."

In his short talk, Wolf will discuss the biggest blockers to scaling Agile & DevOps and how to best move past them. He will also discuss how to pull executives, leaders, culture, and tools forward to drive the entire organization forward, not simply a squad.

"Agile & DevOps transformations are often referred to as a journey, however organizations rarely know how to move this from a small group tour to a cultural migration," said Wolf. "It is important to know how to best move past the biggest blockers to scaling Agile & DevOps and consequently winning the battle."

Ardilio will present on what to do to adjust to the high stakes and high speed demands of real time transactions powered by IaC (Infrastructure as Code). He will share where it went totally wrong, and how to avoid the pitfalls from tools, to process, to people.

"When you simply deploy infrastructure as code in production, it is inevitable to walking away with some scars and lessons," said Ardilio. "It is important to share some of the lessons learned by deploying infrastructure as code solutions for some of the world's largest financial services workloads."

Andre Pino, Vice President of Marketing, CloudBees, said, "We are pleased to have KPMG as an Elite sponsor of DevOps World | Jenkins World. By sharing their experience-based knowledge and best practices with the DevOps community, conference attendees will learn how to develop the right environment around software delivery; and overcome obstacles to innovation."

Details:

WHO: Mike Wolf, KPMG Digital Enablement managing director

WHAT: Lightning Track Session: "All Heroes Die: How to Scale Agile & DevOps"

WHEN: 11:30 -11:45 a.m. PST, Wednesday, Aug. 14

WHERE: Room 2012, DevOps World | Jenkins World 2019, Moscone West, San Francisco

WHO: Jeff Ardilio, KPMG Experience Design & Engineering team director

WHAT: Main Conference Track: "Production Ready IaC Battle Scars and How to Win the War"

WHEN: 2:45 – 3:30 p.m. PST, Wednesday, Aug. 14

WHERE: Room 2004, DevOps World | Jenkins World 2019, Moscone West, San Francisco

Members of the media attending 2019 DevOps World | Jenkins World in-person and wish to attend the presentations and/or interview Wolf and/or Ardilio, please contact Andreas Marathovouniotis of KPMG Corporate Communications via amarathovouniotis@kpmg.com or 917-957-1174. If you are not attending the conference, but would also like to interview Wolf and/or Ardilio, please contact Marathovouniotis.

KPMG is an Elite Sponsor and will be available to discuss modern technology delivery and DevOps at Booth #1013 during the conference.

