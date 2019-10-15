KPMG Webcast to Highlight Next Steps in Taxing Digital Economy

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent release of a proposal from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reflecting its latest work to address tax challenges of the digitalization of the economy, KPMG will examine the topic during a live audio webcast, "Taxing the Digital Economy: OECD Proposed Pillar One Unified Approach," on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ET).

Tax, financial, and other business professionals interested in attending the webcast can register here. Continuing professional education (CPE) credit is available to U.S. participants who meet the eligibility requirements.

"As the digitization tax debate continues, multinational companies will need to be well-informed of the OECD's efforts to successfully navigate and prepare for potential changes to the global tax landscape," said Manal Corwin, principal-in-charge of the Washington National Tax (WNT) practice at KPMG, who will serve as webcast moderator.

Other speakers will include Stephen Blough and Jesse Eggert, both principals in the KPMG's WNT practice.

Specific topics to be addressed during the webcast will include:

BEPS 2.0: review of the journey so far

Key forces at work

Overview of the "Unified Approach" under Pillar One

Potential impact and practical considerations

What comes next?

