KPMG's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium to Focus on the Future of the Accounting and Finance Functions

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP has announced plans for its 29th Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium to help corporate financial executives understand the financial reporting and management issues impacting them in the next year. KPMG's popular CPE-eligible program, which had record-breaking attendance last year, will occur on Nov. 21 to Nov. 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

"Disruption is on the minds of today's accounting professionals," said Jackie Daylor, KPMG's National Managing Partner – Audit Quality and Professional Practice. "This year's theme, 'Own the Future,' will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn how to navigate and leverage disruptions in their financial roles, in addition to need-to-know emerging financial reporting issues."

Breakout sessions will include a focus on implementation of the new lease accounting and financial instruments standards as well as the recently adopted revenue recognition standard. Other topics such as data and analytics, international financial reporting standards, business combinations issues, and internal controls will also be featured.

The Symposium features leading KPMG professionals and executives who offer insights on critical issues and developments, including an economic update, federal tax update, Washington Policy update and recent guidance from the FASB and SEC.

"In a concentrated two-day event, our Symposium provides financial executives from across the country with relevant information on technical, regulatory and compliance topics, along with discussions of prominent, leading practices in financial leadership," said Tricia Maslov, Managing Director, KPMG Executive Education, which organizes and delivers the Symposium. "Participants will walk away with in-depth knowledge on new accounting standards and leadership insights that they can apply in their financial reporting roles."

WHAT: KPMG LLP's 29th Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium

WHEN: Nov. 21 – Nov. 22, 2019

WHERE: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

About KPMG Executive Education

From basic and advanced technical accounting courses and seminars for CPE Credit to in-depth conferences, KPMG Executive Education provides a range of effective continuing education learning experiences for corporate executives and their staffs in the accounting, finance and business management professions. To learn more, and find registration information for the Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium, go to www.execed.kpmg.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

