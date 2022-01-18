KPOP Foods Acquired by Leading Korean Food Retailer Wooltari USA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPOP Foods, a vibrant Korean food startup that launched out of UCLA Anderson and debuted through Kickstarter in 2017, announced today its acquisition by Wooltari USA, a leading retail and online grocer of premium Korean food products. KPOP Foods will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary and will have enhanced capabilities through Wooltari USA in product development, sourcing, and operations to expand its distribution and services.

Since its founding, KPOP Foods has significantly grown thanks to adding celebrity chef Chris Oh as its Head of Product, becoming a top seller on major online retail shops, and collaborating with key distributors to bring its sauces and seaweed snacks to 3,000 retailers nationwide.

Wooltari USA has established itself within the Korean food industry through its exclusive partnerships with hundreds of Korean food manufacturers, an operations hub fulfilling thousands of orders per day, and a logistics network offering one day delivery in major cities with 1-3 day shipping nationwide. The company aims to make high quality Korean food accessible to everyone.

Co-founder and CEO of KPOP Foods, Theo Lee stated, "We share a common vision, and our teams possess expertise and knowledge in complementary areas. Together, we're excited to influence the future of Korean food in the US."

About KPOP Foods

KPOP Foods is a modern food brand that invites you to discover and enjoy Korean food and flavors through its delicious products. Led by co-founders Mike Kim and Theo Lee, and the company's Head of Product, celebrity chef Chris Oh, KPOP Foods is on a mission to spread Korean flavors to the world. All products are available to order at www.kpopfoods.com , Amazon, Walmart Online, or a retail store near you . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About Wooltari USA

Wooltari USA is a fast-growing retail grocery brand sourcing premium Korean food products directly from manufacturers both in the US and South Korea with an emphasis on refrigerated and frozen goods. The company brings products directly to consumers via its own brick and mortar stores and website. Learn more at www.wooltariusa.com .

