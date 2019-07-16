K&R Works with Clients to Secure Government Contracts/GSA Awards

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K & R Management Resources (KRM), a leading Government Solicitation contract provider, is pleased to announce that their client, EMI Technologies, Inc., was recently awarded GSA contract # 47QMA19D000F under Schedule 23V. Aside from the actual awarding of the GSA Contract, the time interval from initial application to actual Contract award was just over 2-months, further validating the application processing division of KRM.

K & R Management Resources was the first of the modern era of application specialists to implement and fine-tune a 7-step GSA application process designed to complete contract applications expeditiously. Their dedicated team approach to application preparation is a large reason for their success at K & R Management Resources. Their system is designed to process information in an efficient manner and format files and submissions to federal government standards. When you consider that the average application is over 600 pages in length, this daunting task is best performed by qualified processors.

Joe Alvarez, President EMI Technologies concurs: "K&R's team approach certainly benefitted EMI with our GSA submission; being reviewed, refined, and awarded in just over 2-months - that was certainly unexpected and very welcome for our government division."

About EMI Technologies, Inc.:

Founded in 1985 as a mechanical and electrical engineering, consulting, and fabrication services company, EMI has completed over 800 custom built vehicles. They specialize in the engineering and fabrication of customized mobile shelters, and have provided affordable solutions to the Defense and Science Industries. Visit: www.emitechnologies.com for more information.

About K & R Management Resources:

Founded in 2014, K&R has expanded and grown their services to become a leading provider of Governmental Registrations and Contract Preparation and submission. They are mission-driven and utilize their wealth of knowledge and skills to help fuel their clients' growth. For more information, visit: www.krmresources.com.

Contact for K & R Management Resources: Customer Service at (727) 400-3509

Contact for EMI Technologies, Inc.: Joe Alvarez, President at (575) 532-9190

SOURCE K & R Management Resources

