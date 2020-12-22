Kradle™ Calming CBD Toppers Product Named Pet Product News Editors' Choice Award for 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kradle, the first CBD brand focused exclusively on stress reduction for dogs -- launched just six months ago -- is pleased to announce that its innovative Toppers product has been awarded the coveted 2020 Editors' Choice Award from Pet Product News (PPN) as published in the media outlet's Jan. edition issued yesterday. To celebrate this industry recognition, the brand also announced a special offer, running through Dec. 31, that lets pet parents to try the Toppers product for free.

In the editorial, PPN said:

Kradle presents Calming CBD Toppers. The single-serve topper packs are a snap to use and come in a delicious chicken flavor that dogs love. The toppers contain a targeted dose of the company's patent-pending BotaniTek formulation, combining pure hemp-derived compounds and other premium ingredients to reduce stress and calm dogs from the inside out…

"We are thrilled by this recognition for our Calming CBD Toppers product from one of the pet industry's most acclaimed publications," said Matt Scarlett, co-founder and CEO of Coolhouse Botanics, the parent company of Kradle. "All our Kradle products are innovative and purpose-built to reduce stress in dogs. We are pleased that Pet Product News editors have awarded our Toppers products for its key features — ease of use, delicious flavors and our unique hemp-based formulation that naturally calms dogs from the inside out.

"Our aim is to broaden the access of Kradle products to more pet parents, and we believe this recognition will drive interest among retailers, as well as delivers a PPN stamp of approval for consumers." Scarlett also noted that Kradle has launched a website specifically for interested retailers – from boutique pet lifestyle shops to regional and national store chains. Learn more here.

Petproductnews.com also ran a feature story on Kradle with powerful insight into the brand's mission as the first CBD brand dedicated to calming dogs. See it here.

Product Innovation

Kradle Calming CBD products come in Chews, Melts and Toppers, along with trial-sized products of all three and a Trial Bundle option so pet parents can find their dog's favorite. Kradle's innovation is rooted in offering three delivery methods and for its use of natural flavorings like chicken and beef liver, which dogs love, along with broad-spectrum CBD derived from the highest-quality American-grown hemp and its BotaniTek™ formulation. To take the guesswork out of the equation, each product is offered with precise dosing based on dog weight: small, medium and large.

Special Offer Details

To celebrate the industry recognition of Kradle's Toppers product, and to enable pet parents to try out this innovative new product for free, now through Dec. 31, 2020, a trial-size Toppers product is complimentary with the purchase of any full-size Kradle product purchased at kradlemypet.com. Simply add the "Melts Trial" from the "Trial Packs" option to your cart and your discount will be applied automatically – no discount code is needed.

2021 Predictions from Kradle

As CBD experts, senior leaders from the brand offered predictions and industry insights for the coming year.

According to Lee Mayberry, Chief Quality and Regulatory Affairs Officer for the Kradle brand, more regulatory guidance is likely for CBD products in 2021.

"This is a good thing for consumers because regulations tend to eliminate those who are selling inferior products or misrepresenting their products and helps ensure consumers receive quality products," said Mayberry. He noted that regulations also tend to drive more clarity and transparency from brands. Kradle is a leader in product transparency as its products are tested for purity and potency and Certificates of Analysis are shared with pet parents on kradlemypet.com for each product -- down to the batch/lot level.

Kradle's CEO Scarlett added, "Kradle and Coolhouse will continue to innovative to stand out in the crowded marketplace, and pet parents can expect to see exciting new products from our company in 2021. Stay tuned!"

About Coolhouse Botanics

Based in Minneapolis, Kradle LLC is from parent company, Coolhouse Botanics, a pioneering new firm with a team dedicated to helping dogs lead calmer, happier lives aided by the calming benefits of broad-spectrum CBD through innovative delivery systems – Melts, Chews and Toppers – and unique formulations such as BotaniTek that infuses additional beneficial natural ingredients. Coolhouse aims to serve the OTC human sleep and pet care sectors by combining the best of today's technology and chemistry to lead the way toward a new generation of wellness products based on quality, clarity and trust. The firm was founded in May 2019 and its first brand, Kradle, was launched in July 2020.

