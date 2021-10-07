Kradle® Calming for Dogs Announces Partnership with Ellen DeGeneres, Prosper Brands

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kradle® Calming & Comfort for Dogs announced today it has entered a partnership with Prosper Brands LLC. of which Ellen DeGeneres is a principal. Through the partnership Prosper Brands will help expand product categories, retail distribution and accelerate revenue growth.

Ellen DeGeneres stated, "I love my dogs like they're my children. Maybe more. Because they don't write on the walls. That's why I'm excited to join Kradle as an advisor and investor. Kradle's mission is to bring pet parents and their pets closer together. And I want to help with that mission."

Providing pet parents with a variety of premium, natural calming & comfort options for their pets, Kradle's difference is in its BotaniTek™ formulation…a proprietary blend of proven, human-grade calming ingredients that work naturally to help calm dogs from the inside out. Each Kradle product is designed to be portable and easy-to-give for pet parents, and delicious for even the pickiest dogs.

"We're excited to partner with Prosper Brands LLC. and Ellen DeGeneres to bring our innovative calming portfolio to pet parents everywhere. Our goal since launching Kradle last June has been to help pet parents with natural and highly effective calming products their dogs will love," shares Matt Scarlett, Co-Founder of Kradle.

Kradle Chews, Toppers, Melts, Bliss Bars, and Chillers products are available online today as well as retail stores nationwide. To learn more, please visit kradlemypet.com.

Kradle shares your love for dogs. Launched in June 2020, Kradle's mission is to bring pet parents and their pets closer together through superior calming products for every dog and any anxious moment. Kradle believes that when nature, science and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Passionately dedicated to helping dogs lead happier lives, the Kradle difference is in its proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations which work to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus and relaxation.

Prosper Brands is a strategic brand partner for influence driven ventures and consumer brands. Prosper Brands provides both the strategic roadmap and operational engine for accelerated growth.

