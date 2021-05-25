Kradle® Calming for Dogs Expands with New Delicious CBD Options for Your Pup

"We're incredibly proud and excited to bring our Bliss Bars & Chillers to pet parents everywhere. Our goal since launching Kradle last June has been to offer pet parents easy-to-use, no guesswork calming products their dogs will love," shares Bryan Radtke, CEO of Kradle. "Bliss Bars & Chillers are perfect examples of that…easy single-unit dosing, the highest quality ingredients, and a taste & texture dogs are absolutely crazy about."

Introducing Bliss Bar CBD Soft Bakes

Calm never tasted so good! Made with REAL peanut butter, Bliss Bars take CBD to the next delicious level. Even the pickiest dogs out there will always be excited by the rich flavor and soft chewiness of a Bliss Bar. These soft bake bars are also a convenient on-the-go solution, as each one is individually wrapped. Every Bliss Bar contains a total of 15mg of CBD and can be split into three pieces for easy dosing of any dog breed and size.

Chillers Long-Lasting Relaxing Hard Chews

Chillers keep dogs busy and chill for an extra-long time, serving as the perfect distraction during prolonged stressful situations, such as when left alone in the house or in the car on road trips. With an irresistible chewy texture and tasty bacon flavor, all dogs look forward to the relaxing experience that keeps going, and going, and going. While each Chiller contains a total of 10mg of CBD, it can easily be broken in half for smaller dosing.

Kradle Bliss Bars and Chillers are available online today and will be available at select retail stores nationwide starting in May. To learn more, please visit kradlemypet.com.

About Kradle

Kradle, shares your love for dogs. Launching in June 2020, Kradle's mission is to bring pet parents and their pets closer together through superior calming products for any dog and any anxious moment. Kradle believes that when nature, science and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Passionately dedicated to helping dogs lead happier lives, the Kradle difference is in its proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations, combining the calming benefits of broad-spectrum CBD with other proven premium calming ingredients. As the first CBD brand focused expressly on reducing stress and anxiousness in dogs, Kradle offers the right solution for every breed and size. Kradle products are sold at retail stores nationwide and online.

