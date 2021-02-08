Kraft Auction Service's 44th Anniversary Auction Sees Over $6 Million in Winning Online Bids Through HiBid.com

Kraft Auction Service utilized HiBid.com to bring online bidders to the live webcast event. Tweet this

44th Anniversary Antique & Collectible Auction Highlights

Online bidders—generated from Kraft Auction Service's hosted HiBid.com website (KraftAuctions.HiBid.com), Indiana's state online portal (Indiana.HiBid.com), and HiBid.com proper—accounted for the $6-plus million in gross auction proceeds. During the second weekend alone, maximum bids submitted to KraftAuctions.HiBid.com reached more than $3.8 million. Lots sold include the following:

2000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Wrist Watch

Sold Price: $10,500 (USD)

Frank Dudley "Thru Drifted Snow" Oil On Canvas

Sold Price: $23,000 (USD)

1962 Jaguar E-Type XKE "Flat Floor" Roadster

Sold Price: $125,000 (USD)

1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead Motorcycle

Sold Price: $58,000 (USD)

Vintage 1960s Gibson ES-335 TD Guitar

Sold Price: $10,000 (USD)

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous construction, agriculture, commercial trucking, and aviation industry-focused brands.

About Kraft Auction Service

Kraft Auction Service is a professional auction service based in Valparaiso, Indiana. We have been serving buyers and sellers from around the world since 1976. The company was founded by Conrad Kraft, who is still active in the business today. Conrad built the business on honesty and integrity, forming a strong base for Jonathan to take over in 2005. Today, Kraft Auction Service conducts the largest auctions in Northwest Indiana and is the only auction company in the area conducting online-only auctions. Kraft Auctions has the capability to host auctions across the country and has recently conducted sales throughout Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. Consignments and buyers come from all over the United States and the world.

