Kraft Heinz and Food Network Team Up to Introduce Food Network Kitchen Inspirations

PITTSBURGH and CHICAGO and NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kraft Heinz Company and Food Network today announced the launch of Food Network Kitchen™ Inspirations, a new line of globally inspired Salad Dressings, Cooking Sauces and Meal Kits. Food Network Kitchen Inspirations, the first-ever grocery product line from Food Network, allows fans to bring home the flavors of Food Network.

Food Network Kitchen Inspirations gives people the tools they need to make dishes they're proud of. Every product in the new line either inspires people to try global flavors at home with meal kits like Chicken Tikka Masala, or takes classics up a notch with an inspired take on Creamy Parmesan Caesar Dressing. Each category incorporates authentic flavors and is made with high-quality ingredients, free from artificial flavors, colors or dyes.

"At Kraft Heinz, we are known for our iconic brands that have been staples at dinner tables for decades. This opportunity is especially exciting for us because the new Food Network Kitchen Inspirations products make it easy for people to expand beyond their culinary comfort zones and try new flavors," said Liz Rubin, senior associate brand manager for Meals at Kraft Heinz. "We are thrilled to partner with Food Network to help consumers spice up their meals and inspire them to get creative in their own kitchens."

"Food Network has always been a source of culinary inspiration and education, but until now has never offered food products people can bring into their homes," said Ron Feinbaum, senior vice president and general manager of home promotions and consumer products for Discovery, Inc., parent company of Food Network. "With busy schedules, we know that weeknights can be the hardest time to try new recipes, but with Food Network Kitchen Inspirations Salad Dressings, Cooking Sauces and Meal Kits, people can now make convenient meals without sacrificing flavor."

"The inspiration for this new product line grew out of a successful marketing partnership we've had for many years with The Kraft Heinz Company," added Karen Grinthal, senior vice president of national ad sales for Food Network. "Kraft Heinz is a key partner with Food Network, and we couldn't be more pleased with this exciting evolution."

Food Network Kitchen Inspirations Salad Dressings (SRP $3.49) and Cooking Sauces (SRP $3.49) are available in the salad dressing and marinade aisles of grocery stores. Meal Kits for Two (SRP $3.49) and Meal Kits for Four (SRP $4.99) can be found in the meal kits aisle. The new products make it easy for Kraft Heinz to bring Food Network-worthy flavors to dinner tables everywhere with a full line of exciting recipes. More information and Food Network Kitchen Inspirations recipes can be found online at www.FoodNetworkKitchenInspirations.com.

