Kraft Heinz Favorites Gets Miniaturized By 5 Surprise Mini Brands

Kraft Heinz favorites brands, including VELVEETA cheese, MIRACLE WHIP whipped cream and JET-PUFFED Marshmallows, will be among the 120-plus new brands found in 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2, arriving on shelves from mid-September. The No. 1 searched for toy on Google at Christmas 2019 and continually ranked among the Top 15 Toy Brands (NPD), ZURU's 5 Surprise Mini Brands are realistic collectible miniatures of household brands in perfect detail from the packaging shape and labels, to the barcodes and ingredients.

"Miniatures, collectibles and surprises... ZURU has captured the magic ingredients and a proven track record when it comes feeding the frenzy for these mini shopping brands," said Chris Urban, Vice President of Marketing, Kraft Heinz. "We couldn't be more excited to see favorite, iconic Kraft Heinz products join the 5 Surprise Mini Brands craze."

"Demand for 5 Surprise Mini Brands has been unwavering since the brand's introduction last year, and we are confident the addition of Kraft Heinz to the portfolio only bolsters its appeal," said Aneisha Vieira, Global Brand Director of ZURU. "Shoppers love that these brands and products are true to life; and that the exact miniature detail brings a quirky spin."

With more than 670 million views on TikTok since the brand's launch in 2019, ZURU 5 Surprise Mini Brands! phenom status is also a viral sensation. In a matter of weeks, ZURU's latest #MAKEITMINI creative spot featuring Hammy the Hamster, has surpassed 70M impressions.

The thrill of ZURU 5 Surprise Mini Brands - unwrapping, peeling and the revealing of cool capsules with toys inside each one - continues with Series 2. Each capsule contains four surprise mini-brands like COUNTRY TIME Lemonade, OSCAR MAYER bacon, GREY POUPON mustard and more, and one surprise mini-shopping accessory such as a mini shopping trolley, mini shelf or mini shopping basket. Featuring stand-out new gold packaging, Series 2 includes more than ten super-rare brands in golden, glow-in-the-dark and shimmering rare minis. Perfect for kids 4-8, as well as adult collectors, ZURU 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 will be available at an SRP of $6.99.

Feeding the demand, 5 Surprise Mini Brands Mini Mart landed on shelves earlier this summer, offering fans and collectors a one-stop-shop to store, collect and display their growing collection. Complete with shelves, a freezer section, shopping cart and cashier stand, plus four mystery minis, the Mini Mart playset also makes real shopping sound. (Ages 4 +, SRP $29.99.)

About ZURU:

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest-growing toy companies in the world and is known for its agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across ten countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focus on reimagining what this looks like every day. For more info, visit www.zuru.com , and follow on Facebook @ZURUToy s, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world's most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

