Kraft Liner Market Size Worth $71.28 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kraft liner market size is expected to reach USD 71.28 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. The growth in the packaging industry on account of the rise of the e-commerce sector across the globe is the major factor driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Kraft liner with GSM 80 to 160 led the market and accounted for 59% of the revenue share in 2021 on account of their various applications in food & beverages, consumer goods, medical tools, equipment, and pharmaceutical industries.

GSM > 160 product segment was one of the major contributors to the market accounting for 35.5% of the market share. It is expected to grow at a significant CAGR owing to its growing use in the packaging of industrial machinery, automotive parts, glass objects, and others.

is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2%, owing to the presence of a large number of producers and end-use industries like the food & beverages sector, construction sector, and manufacturing sector. The demand in the market was hampered owing to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Governments in major economies like the U.S., India , South Korea , the U.K., Germany , and Italy , imposed restrictions on several industries to prevent the transmission of the virus.

, , the U.K., , and , imposed restrictions on several industries to prevent the transmission of the virus. To cater to customer demand and meet the challenges of the growing industry the liner board manufacturers are specifically investing in research and development to find the solutions that would have a significant impact on the e-commerce sector.

Kraft Liner Market Growth & Trends

Kraft liner is primarily utilized for packaging as an alternative to plastic-based packaging. It is a two-ply product wherein the top ply is made up of unbleached softwood fibers and the base ply consists of a mixture of unbleached fibers and recycled fibers. Kraft liner has characteristics like great strength and good printability.

An increase in demand for packaging in the e-commerce sector across the globe has led to a rise in the usage of kraft liners. Moreover, rising industrial operations across the globe are projected to drive the growth of industrial logistics thereby driving the demand for kraft liners.

Multinational companies integrate to reduce the overall cost of the process, thereby making it difficult for small players to sustain in the market owing to competitive pricing. Distributors and retailers are the other important entities of the value chain as they have a major influence on the pricing model of the entire process.

Kraft Liner Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kraft liner market based on product and region:

Kraft Liner Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

GSM < 80

GSM 80 to 160

GSM > 160

Kraft Liner Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Indonesia



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Kraft Liner Market

Smurfit Kappa

Groupo Europac

Roxcel Handelsges.m.b.H

Astron Paper & Board Mill

Eagle Paper International, Inc.

Thai Paper Mill Company Limited

International Paper

Hazel Mercantile Limited

Mondi Group

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

