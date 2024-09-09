KraftCPAs on Accounting Today top 100 list for 11th time

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftCPAs PLLC is among the top 100 Best Accounting Firms to Work For the fourth consecutive year, Accounting Today has announced.

The annual nationwide ranking is based on results from employee engagement and satisfaction surveys completed in June. In the 17-year history of the list, KraftCPAs has been featured 11 times.

No other Middle Tennessee firm was among this year's top 100.

Firms throughout the United States were scored through a two-part survey process to determine the list, according to Accounting Today. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth about 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top 100 and final ranking, which was tabulated by Best Companies Group.

Among midsized firms with between 50-249 employees, KraftCPAs ranked No. 46.

Earlier this year, Kraft was included as part of the Nashville Business Journal's Best Places To Work list for the 13th time.

About KraftCPAs PLLC

Founded in 1958 by the late Joe Kraft, KraftCPAs PLLC is one of the largest independent certified public accounting firms in Tennessee with a staff of more than 200 people. KraftCPAs has offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, and Lebanon, as well as four affiliates that offer additional specialized services. For information, visit www.kraftcpas.com.

