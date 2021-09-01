KRAFTON Releases "Fall of Troi," a PUBG: NEW STATE Lore Cinematic Video Set in the PUBG Universe

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KRAFTON, Inc. today released "Fall of Troi," a lore-based video that ties directly to the events of PUBG: NEW STATE in the year 2050. "Fall of Troi" is the latest piece of narrative-driven content set in the PUBG Universe , which encompasses numerous properties in various mediums united by common themes of survival and a shared timeline. Featuring music produced in collaboration with Horrorcore Icons, Ice Nine Kills , "Fall of Troi" can be viewed in its entirety on the PUBG: NEW STATE YouTube channel.

Set 30 years in the future, "Fall of Troi" takes place six hours before the collapse of Troi, a fictional city based in the PUBG Universe. Viewers will learn about the different conflicting factions throughout the city, delve deep into the mysteries of the Golden Mask, and learn how the city turned into a war-torn Battleground that players will be able to experience once PUBG: NEW STATE launches on Android and iOS later this year.

The "Fall of Troi" video joins other recently released PUBG Universe content, including " Ground Zero " and " Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds ."

"Ground Zero": Starring Don Lee ("Marvel Studios' Eternals," "Train To Busan"), "Ground Zero" takes place in 1980s South Korea and sees Lee play an infamous prisoner attempting to escape a hostile prison. The short film ties directly into the lore of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS ' recently released Taego map.

Starring ("Marvel Studios' Eternals," "Train To Busan"), "Ground Zero" takes place in 1980s and sees Lee play an infamous prisoner attempting to escape a hostile prison. The short film ties directly into the lore of ' recently released Taego map. "Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds": This docu-series stars Jonathan Frakes ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction") as he hosts an investigative docu-series to explore the official history behind the deadly battle royale competition on the Battlegrounds. Previous episodes in the Mysteries Unknown series include " Mysteries Unknown: Tragedy at Dinoland ," which uncovers the disturbing truth behind Dinoland, and " Mysteries Unknown: Paramo ," which highlights the dark history around a plateau in Peru with some perplexing properties.

Developed by PUBG Studios, pioneers of the battle royale genre and creators of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021. PUBG: NEW STATE recreates PUBG: BATTLEGROUND's original Battle Royale experience, making it the most realistic battle royale game on mobile. Anyone who pre-registers for the upcoming free-to-play mobile experience will receive a free and permanent limited-edition in-game vehicle skin when the game officially launches later this year.

For more information about PUBG: NEW STATE, which recently surpassed 30 million pre-registrations on Google Play, please visit http://newstate.pubg.com or follow on social media at Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . To learn more about PUBG Universe, please visit https://pubg-universe.com .

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, and Dreamotion, each with its own unique expertise.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information about KRAFTON, please visit https://www.krafton.com .

