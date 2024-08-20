KraftPal Expands to U.S., Unleashing a New Era of Sustainable Shipping with Corrugated Cardboard Pallets

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftPal Technologies proudly announces the arrival of its cutting-edge 5th generation Palletonator in Ontario, California. This innovative local production unit (LPU) is set to manufacture up to 1.5 million corrugated cardboard pallets annually, marking a significant step towards sustainable logistics solutions in the region.

KraftPal Technologies is a leading global provider of sustainable pallet solutions. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, KraftPal is transforming the logistics industry. KraftPal's corrugated cardboard pallets are not just a replacement for wood; they are a revolution. These innovative pallets are fully recyclable, drastically reducing carbon footprint and minimizing deforestation. They are also 80% lighter than wooden pallets, offering substantial cost savings in transportation and fuel, provide superior shock absorption, and are hygienic.

The Palletonator, KraftPal's state-of-the-art, fully automated robotic machine, rapidly produces high-quality, customizable corrugated cardboard pallets, meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective pallet solutions in North America.

"KraftPal is thrilled to enter North America and starting its US expansion. Our technology showcases our dedication to perfection and the highest standards in manufacturing for drastically lower carbon emissions," said Gregor Brajovic, CEO of KraftPal Technologies. "This innovative approach will empower our customers to achieve their net-zero targets more efficiently."

With recognition from leading pharmaceutical and automotive companies, KraftPal is solidifying its position as a global leader in the pallet industry.

"After years of R&D and advancing KraftPal's corrugated pallet business, we are thrilled to launch our 1st United States, North American production center. Our state-of-the-art automation production system known as the Palletonator, will begin producing high volumes of pallets in the heart of Southern California, Ontario CA. The Inland Empire, as it is known, is located at the crossroads of logistics centers and transportation hubs serving the West Coast and the entire United States and Northern Mexico. I am proud to be representing KraftPal's superior game changing pallet business. The future of pallets has now arrived in the USA," said Martin Fishman, President of KraftPal USA.

For more information or press kits, please visit www.kraftpal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485699/KraftPal_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE KraftPal Technologies