KraftPowercon Acquires Marsulex Environmental Technologies

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftPowercon Sweden AB announces the acquisition of 100 percent ownership of Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corporation (MET). U.S.-based MET is a technology leader in Air Quality Control Systems (AQCS), specifically in the control of particulate (dust) and gaseous emissions from power plants and industrial boilers.

For more than eight decades, MET has provided air pollution control systems and services that cost-effectively minimize pollutants, including sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) , particulates, nitrogen oxide (NOx), mercury and acid gas from emissions of electric utilities, petrochemical and general industrial facilities around the world. In the U.S., MET maintains facilities in Lebanon, PA and Hampton, NJ while operating globally, predominantly in the Americas and Europe.

The acquisition will enable MET to introduce cost-efficient electrical upgrades of Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) using KraftPowercon's advanced technology 'SmartKraft' and 'MicroPulse' power supplies. This technology is by far the lowest cost means of upgrading ESPs to achieve particulate emission compliance.

"We hope to integrate MET's qualification and experience in the ESP business, together with KraftPowercon's advanced power supplies, in order to enable MET to offer solutions for electrical upgrades of ESPs to meet tougher dust emission norms," said Ranjit Jakkli, Managing Director of KraftPowercon. "An electrical upgrade eliminates the need to increase the physical size of the ESP, making it the lowest cost, and most space/downtime-efficient means of achieving compliance with modern particulate emission levels. MET will continue to actively pursue its current markets with its suite of AQCS products to support the industry's demand for lower emissions."

KraftPowercon is a global company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, manufacturing power supplies and rectifiers for a variety of industrial applications including ESPs, Ballast Water Treatment, production of Industrial Gases such as Hydrogen, as well as Surface Treatment and production of semiconductors. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Sweden, China and India.

SOURCE KraftPowercon Sweden AB

Related Links

https://kraftpowercon.com

