Kragor Orthodontics Launches New Website to Enhance Patient Experience

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kragor Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic practice serving Woodstock, Canton, and surrounding Georgia communities, today announced the launch of its new website, https://www.kragorortho.com . The redesigned site offers an enhanced user experience, improved navigation, and updated information about advanced orthodontic services for children, teens, and adults.

"We're thrilled to unveil our new website and the enhanced experience it provides," said Dr. Andy Kragor. "Our goal was to create an online resource that reflects the warmth of our practice and makes it easy for current and future patients to understand the high level of orthodontic care we deliver every day."

The new website reflects Kragor Orthodontics' commitment to providing exceptional patient care and education. Visitors can learn about the latest orthodontic technologies, meet the doctors, explore treatment options, and conveniently request appointments online. The site also highlights the practice's dedication to patient comfort and personalized care at every stage of treatment.

A husband and wife team, Drs. Andy and Ambre Kragor are board-certified orthodontists recognized for clinical excellence and academic distinction. Dr. Andy graduated Summa Cum Laude with High Honors in Biochemistry from the University of Georgia before earning both his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and orthodontic specialty certificate from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. His research on bone biology has been published in The Journal of Biological Chemistry, underscoring his evidence-based approach to patient care. Dr. Ambre is an honors graduate of the University of Washington, where she earned her degree in Philosophy. She completed her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of Washington School of Dentistry, graduating at the top of her class, followed by her orthodontic residency at the University of Michigan. Her research on orthodontic treatment stability has been published through the National Institutes of Health.

Kragor Orthodontics provides the following services:

Traditional braces

Clear and self-ligating braces

Invisalign® and clear aligner therapy

Early interceptive orthodontics

Airway-focused and craniofacial orthodontics

TMJ disorder and bite correction

Retainers and post-treatment maintenance

About Kragor Orthodontics

Kragor Orthodontics is a trusted, board-certified orthodontic practice serving patients of all ages across Cherokee County and North Metro Atlanta. The practice combines advanced technology, research-driven expertise, and a compassionate approach to help every patient achieve a confident, healthy smile.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.kragorortho.com or contact one of the following offices:

Woodstock Office:

281 Heritage Walk

Woodstock, GA 30189

770-485-8827

Canton Office

305 Lark Ln, Ste 102

Canton, GA 30115

770-538-1749

