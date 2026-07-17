Southern Mississippi Water Treatment Plant Ensures Concrete Durability with PENETRON ADMIX SB

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The May 2026 commissioning of the $2.2 million Lexie Water Association Water Treatment Plant in Tylertown, Mississippi, will help provide reliable drinking water for the town and Walthall County. PENETRON ADMIX SB, an NSF/ANSI 61-certified crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to protect the plant's concrete structures from high groundwater levels and the hydrostatic pressure generated by treated drinking water.

Tylertown, a community of approximately 1,500 residents in southern Mississippi, is known for the annual Walthall County Dairy Festival and Christmas in the Park, as well as Lake Walthall, a popular destination for fishing, boating, water-skiing, and swimming. Based in Tylertown, the Lexie Water Association provides drinking water service to Walthall County.

During construction of the Lexie Water Association Water Treatment Plant, Jones Ready-Mix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, provided concrete treated with PENETRON ADMIX SB for the plant's precast concrete manholes, precast concrete wet wells, and cast-in-place concrete structures.

"PENETRON ADMIX SB is non-toxic and NSF/ANSI 61-certified for potable water applications," said Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Its ability to permanently self-heal future microcracks helps prevent water-related damage throughout the service life of the concrete structures."

Once added to the concrete mix, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB generate a crystalline network within the concrete matrix. This network helps block the penetration of water and chemicals through pores, capillaries, and microcracks, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure common in water treatment plant environments.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group