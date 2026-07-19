Penetron Strengthens Global Research Collaboration at ICSHM 2026

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penetron participated in the 10th International Conference on Self-Healing Materials (ICSHM 2026), held July 8–10, 2026, at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The international event brought together leading researchers, engineers, and industry representatives to present and discuss the latest advances in self-healing materials and related technologies.

A global delegation of Penetron executives attended the conference, representing the United States, Greece, Italy, Brazil, India, Chile, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, and Singapore.

Penetron Global Force: A global delegation of Penetron executives attended the conference, representing the United States, Greece, Italy, Brazil, India, Chile, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, and Singapore.

"For over 50 years, Penetron has provided self-healing concrete solutions to the industry that optimize concrete durability by sealing cracks and reducing concrete permeability to limit maintenance requirements, extend structural service life, and help protect infrastructure exposed to groundwater, chemicals, chlorides, and other aggressive conditions," says Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "Our participation at the ICSHM reinforces Penetron's long-standing commitment to international research collaboration and allows us to better understand emerging research and develop leading-edge solutions for real-world construction challenges."

Hosted at Drexel University's Bossone Research Enterprise Center, ICSHM 2026 welcomed specialists from more than 18 countries across six continents and featured over 70 technical presentations, including keynote addresses, plenary sessions, research presentations, and an interactive poster program. The conference opened with remarks from Drexel University President Antonio Merlo and ICSHM Chair Dr. Nele De Belie. Finally, the conference provided valuable opportunities for researchers and industry specialists to strengthen cooperation between academia and the construction sector to further develop self-healing technologies.

"Extending the service life of concrete infrastructure requires cooperation between universities, materials specialists, engineers, and industry," said Jozef Van Beeck, Director of International Sales and Marketing for The Penetron Group. "ICSHM 2026 provided an important forum for connecting scientific research with the practical requirements of the global construction industry."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group