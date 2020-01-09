Kraig Adams Joins GS1 US as Vice President, Blockchain

Adams joins the GS1 US team one year after the launch of the GS1 US Blockchain Discussion Group, a cross-industry collaboration focused on identifying challenges with blockchain implementation and investigating opportunities to leverage GS1 Standards with blockchain.

"As a transformative technology that could potentially improve trading partner relationships and business processes, blockchain has become top-of-mind for GS1 US members," said Siobhan O'Bara, senior vice president, community engagement, GS1 US. "After collaborating with Kraig for many years over the course of his tenure with Coca-Cola, we have confidence that he is the right leader to help industry understand the complexities of blockchain implementation and achieve alignment on GS1 Standards for improved interoperability."

Adams has extensive manufacturing, supply chain, sales and customer development expertise, having spent more than 25 years with Coca-Cola North America. He was most recently the beverage company's vice president of national foodservice distribution, overseeing a robust foodservice distribution and operations network. In prior roles at Coca-Cola, including vice president of customer solutions and director of collaborative customer capabilities, Adams engaged with business teams focused on improving efficiencies through data synchronization, product identification and barcode technology.

Adams served on the Executive Leadership Committee for the Foodservice GS1 US Standards Initiative in 2018 and 2019. He has also been a member of several industry groups, including the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), where he participated in numerous supply chain optimization workgroups; the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA); the National Restaurant Association (NRA) as contributor to the Supply Chain Management Executive Study Group; and with Conexxus (formerly the Petroleum Convenience Alliance for Technology Standards) as Board Secretary for two years. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Sciences from Georgia State University.

For more information about how GS1 Standards support blockchain success, please visit www.gs1us.org/blockchain.

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).www.gs1us.org

