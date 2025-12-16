Kraken lists $KULA to advance Global impact investing

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Listing follows Kula's deployment of over $50M in underlying real-world asset value across commodity-based initiatives

PRESS KIT HERE

Kula

Kula has announced that its native governance token, $KULA, is now listed on Kraken, one of the world's most trusted and established digital asset exchanges. Trading begins today, marking a major milestone in expanding global access to Kula's decentralised impact investment platform. The $KULA token underpins governance within the Kula DAO community, allowing token holders to vote on treasury management, capital allocation, and overall strategic direction.

Built on Avalanche, $KULA enables community-driven governance over global real-world initiatives. Kula has deployed capital into seven projects around the world representing more than $50 million in underlying asset value, including:

Development of a limestone concession in Zambia

in Zambia Large-scale hydropower development in Nepal

in Nepal Support for Enzi's electric mobility platform across East Africa

"Kula was designed to make previously inaccessible assets investible while empowering communities to participate in the governance of the resources that shape their futures," said Paul Jackson, CEO of Kula. "From agriculture and water at the community level to hydropower in Nepal and electric mobility infrastructure in East Africa, these are sectors traditional finance often overlooks. Kraken's listing extends our model to a global audience and highlights the potential of decentralised stewardship in real-world applications."

Kula combines blockchain-based governance with legally compliant operational entities to ensure scalability across emerging markets. Since inception, Kula has raised $25 million from aligned partners to support its mission. For communities, it restores governance over local assets and ensures that economic value stays with the people who generate it. For investors, it provides a transparent, decentralised framework for accessing high-impact opportunities in markets traditionally viewed as high-risk, supported by structured decision-making and on-chain accountability.

Kula's listing on Kraken represents a significant step toward scaling community-driven investment models across global markets. By pairing blockchain governance with real-world assets, Kula aims to demonstrate how decentralised capital formation can support resilient, locally grounded economic growth.

Nothing on this post constitutes approval or endorsement by the FSC Mauritius. Kula operates under strict regulatory compliance.

About Kula

Kula is a decentralised impact investment firm, established in 2022, that transforms overlooked assets into shared prosperity and thriving communities by re-shaping how value and opportunity are recognised worldwide. By leveraging tokenised real-world assets and community-led decision-making, Kula ensures that investment fuels long-term economic resilience rather than short-term extraction. To learn more about Kula and the $KULA token, users can visit https://www.kula.com/kula-token .

X/Twitter

LinkedIn

Contact

Head of Global Communications

Rachael Powlesland

Kula

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846674/Kula_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Kula