Krakowski Bank Spółdzielczy Prioritizes Access to Cash and Banking Services with Diebold Nixdorf

Customers offered modernized services around the clock with DN Series® ATMs

WARSAW, Poland and HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krakowski Bank Spółdzielczy (KBS) has partnered with Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, to implement the DN Series® self-service solution to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

As one of the largest cooperative banks in Poland, KBS has a long history of serving its customers with the latest banking solutions across its network of 65 branches. With a vision to modernize its ATM network further, KBS turned to trusted partner Diebold Nixdorf to support them in providing convenient and secure access to cash and banking services.

By the end of 2023, KBS will upgrade its full network of ATMs and cash recyclers, including the installation of new DN Series ATMs. Powered by the latest technology, the devices will enable cash transactions via a contactless card with an NFC module and through a mobile phone verification system. Customers will be able to complete transactions in multiple languages and will also benefit from innovative high-bright screens. The screens make the ATM display easily visible in sunny places, significantly improving the experience for the consumer. In addition, the bank's on-screen messaging will be clear and noticeable, creating the opportunity to market solutions to both existing and potential customers even from a distance.

Tomasz Styczyński, president of the Management Board at Krakowski Bank Spółdzielcza said: "While cooperative banking customers are eager to use digital payment solutions, cash still plays a very significant role. Following the political and economic uncertainty in recent years, we've seen that the importance of cash has increased. In an emergency situation, our customers have clearly shown that cash is a priority. It was at that point we realized the importance of maintaining internal services to effectively support the demand for cash within our own ATM network."

KBS's decision to modernize its ATM network is very timely with recent research showing that 80% of Polish consumers demand that access to cash remains a part of the country's financial system[i]. Combined with the drive for enhanced services, KBS's customers will be offered a modern user experience, alongside cash around the clock. With the DN Series ATMs in place - including the latest recycling technology and comprehensive software solutions - KBS will be able to stay ahead in the market with optimized operations.

Helena Muller, VP Banking Europe at Diebold Nixdorf said: "KBS has a clear vision for the future of services for its customers. The bank recognizes the importance of balancing consumer needs, alongside managing an efficient operating model. The technology they are adopting will not only enable them to deliver new and reliable services now, but will also provide the platform for future flexibility, and we are very pleased to be collaborating with them to deliver that."

Krakowski Bank Spółdzielczy is the largest non-affiliated cooperative bank in Poland. It was founded in 1898 and is one of the oldest continuously operating financial institutions in Poland. The bank has a network of 65 branches located in 5 provinces.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

