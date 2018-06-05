KRAMBU Introduces Enterprise Grade Blockchain Hardware Appliances

"We currently have the best density in this market based off the number of GPUs supported, and unique enterprise grade features. Our hardware offers redundant power supplies, high performance cooling systems, and industry standard rack mount availability."

KRAMBU's hardware can be used in a traditional data center environment and is the first of its kind which allows rapid deployment, and scalability of large block chain data centers. All KRM systems are built for enterprise-grade performance and rack scale architecture deployment.

As an OEM manufacturer, all products were created using proprietary components which allowed innovative high-performance systems built specific to blockchain industry needs.

KRM BLOCKCHAIN HARDWARE. Unparalleled density and performance.

About KRAMBU

KRAMBU is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, ID and is an industry leader in enterprise blockchain solutions. The company can be reached at +1 (833) 457-2628 or www.KRAMBU.com

