KRAMBU Introduces Enterprise Grade Blockchain Hardware Appliances

SEATTLE, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Blockchain NW, KRAMBU, the industry leader in enterprise blockchain solutions announced the release of their new 3U, 4U, and 5U hardware appliances.
"The KRAMBU blockchain appliances have unparalleled performance, density, and efficiency. When coupled with high availability and uptime, it's the first time this industry has seen a product that allows you to build long term, sustainable, blockchain solutions," said Travis Jank, CTO of KRAMBU.
"We currently have the best density in this market based off the number of GPUs supported, and unique enterprise grade features. Our hardware offers redundant power supplies, high performance cooling systems, and industry standard rack mount availability."
KRAMBU's hardware can be used in a traditional data center environment and is the first of its kind which allows rapid deployment, and scalability of large block chain data centers. All KRM systems are built for enterprise-grade performance and rack scale architecture deployment.
As an OEM manufacturer, all products were created using proprietary components which allowed innovative high-performance systems built specific to blockchain industry needs.
