Kramer & Sony Add Advanced Control Features to Professional Displays

The software-based control solution makes it innately scalable and future proof, providing unparalleled control and automation tools for virtually any space. From modern meeting rooms to advanced digital signage applications, Kramer Control BRAINware eliminates the need for additional control processor hardware and cabling, greatly simplifying installation and reducing costs.

Kramer's Control solution will be available for all Sony professional BRAVIA BZ35F series displays and can easily be installed using a USB upgrade license key, which is activated by a local integrator.

Sony's popular BZ35F series of BRAVIA professional displays range in size from 43 to 85 inches, include network and serial communication control, and are ideal for professional digital signage, information and monitoring applications, as well as use in meeting rooms, classrooms, lobbies, hotel guest rooms, showrooms, retail spaces and more. The pro series features an all-in-one "system on a chip," resulting in easy installation and requiring no additional hardware. The displays also include integrated support for HTML5 and open API support optimized for businesses. Additional benefits include a 24/7 rating for non-stop durable and reliable use, Google's Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, and access to Google's Play Store library of SmartTV applications.

"Pairing Kramer's code-free, drag-and-drop control platform with Sony's BRAVIA pro series monitors is a win-win for our joint customers," said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. "By offering integration with manufacturers such as Kramer, Sony Electronics is providing users with the tools and capabilities they need most, while creating a highly robust, interoperable and versatile platform. We are excited to provide Sony BRAVIA users with an additional all-in-one solution for simplified, software-based room control."

"We are thrilled about this Sony-Kramer integration, it represents an enormous opportunity to provide our shared customers with the industry's best professional displays, control and automation," said Aviv Ron, vice president of business development & strategy for Kramer. "Sony BRAVIA displays running Kramer Control BRAINware are optimally suited to serve as a center piece for several of our new Kramer@Work modern meeting space solutions."

Kramer's new Control solution will be available for the following Sony BRAVIA BZ35F display models:

FW-43BZ35F (43-inch)

FW-49BZ35F (49-inch)

FW-55BZ35F (55-inch)

FW-65BZ35F (65-inch)

FW-75BZ35F (75-inch)

FW-85BZ35F (85-inch)

Additional details and demos will be available at both the Sony & Kramer booths during the InfoComm 2019 conference in Orlando, Fla., June 12-14.

About Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions – Americas

Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies and solutions for a range of professional applications. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, and more. Sony professional technologies are used in market segments including media solutions, imaging solutions, education, visual simulation and entertainment, theater, healthcare, and sports. Visit pro.sony for more information.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Kramer

Kramer has been at the forefront of professional AV innovation for decades, developing and delivering the award-winning technology that has become fundamental to today's modern collaborative work environment.

From the design and manufacturing of the world's first video processor, through to our latest groundbreaking advancements in programming-free cloud-based AV control and IP-based digital sound processing, Kramer continues to lead the way as a global AV innovator.

Kramer's clients include corporate enterprises, college campuses and critical infrastructure facilities from around the globe.

For information on all Kramer products and solutions please visit www.KramerAV.com

SOURCE Kramer Electronics and Sony Electronics