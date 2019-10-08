Kramer Laboratories Announces New Corporate Identity as Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kramer Laboratories, Inc., a healthcare company that delivers innovative products to help consumers self-treat their everyday problems, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

"Kramer Laboratories began as a small, family-owned company out of Florida over 35 years ago, and we couldn't be prouder of our history," said Robert O'Neil, Chairman of the Board, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare. "Last year's acquisition by Avista Capital Partners, along with our recent dramatic growth, has signaled a new era for our company and an opportunity to renew our commitment to both our Customers and Consumers."

Along with the name change, the company has a new clearly defined Mission and Purpose: We exist to help people THRIVE. At Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, we believe true happiness is when you feel great on the inside and look great on the outside. And we feel that this harmony of feeling great AND looking great should be well within reach.

"Arcadia Consumer Healthcare is dedicated to providing consumers with effective, high quality, and simple solutions," says Michael DeBiasi, CEO, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare. "Our brands are demonstrating double-digit growth and we're excited to find new opportunities to deliver innovative solutions to everyday healthcare needs."

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare's current portfolio includes Nizoral®, the fastest growing therapeutic dandruff shampoo, and Fungi-Nail®, a market leader in the specialty footcare category, as well as HC Max™ and Safetussin®.

Kramer Laboratories, Inc. and Kramer Consumer Healthcare, Inc. will be subsidiaries of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc. The new company name will not affect current brands, their regulatory status or their labels. Current products will continue to be sold under the existing Kramer Laboratories, Inc. entity.

For more information on Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, please visit www.arcadiach.com.

About Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, formerly known as Kramer Laboratories, is a recognized leader in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter medicines. For over 35 years, the company has been delivering innovative healthcare products to help consumers self-treat their everyday problems. Kramer's flagship brands include Nizoral®, a highly efficacious therapeutic dandruff shampoo brand, and Fungi-Nail®, a specialty anti-fungal product formulated with a clinically proven ingredient that cures and prevents fungal infections. Additional portfolio brands include HC Max™, a maximum strength anti-fungal remedy, and Safetussin®, a pharmacist-developed cough relief solution for adults suffering from diabetes and/or high blood pressure. Arcadia Consumer Healthcare's products are sold in over 60,000 stores nationwide, including major drug, food and mass merchandiser outlets. Learn more at www.arcadiach.com.

About Avista Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $6 billion invested in more than 35 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – investing in the medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals, outsourced pharmaceutical services, distribution and consumer-driven healthcare sectors. Avista's Operating Executives and Advisors are an integral part of the team, providing strategic insight, operational oversight and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

Media contact: Chris Toscano, 212-704-8118, Chris.Toscano@edelman.com

SOURCE Arcadia Consumer Healthcare