KraneShares Announces Two Strategic Hires: Ambassador David Adelman and Former DWS Executive Luke Oliver

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares"), is pleased to announce that David Adelman, former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore and Luke Oliver, former Head of DWS' US ETF Business, have joined the firm. KraneShares is a global asset management firm known for its China-focused ETFs and innovative China investment strategies.

David Adelman will be Managing Director and General Counsel at KraneShares. He served as United States Ambassador to Singapore during the first term of the Obama Administration. Previously, David was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong and practiced law for 20 years in New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta as a partner at global law firms Sutherland and Reed Smith.

David was a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Capital Markets Committee and served on the Hong Kong Treasury Markets Association's Executive Board. He is also an adjunct professor at New York University, where he teaches international relations of the Asia-Pacific region.

"Growth in Asia, especially in China, will be the economic story of this century," said Adelman. "I am delighted to be a part of KraneShares and help the firm build on its position as the leading investment manager and advisor focused on China's economy."

Luke Oliver joins as Managing Director and Head of Strategy and brings extensive experience as a leader within the ETF and investment industry, having built businesses and brought innovative product solutions to market. Before joining KraneShares, Luke ran the US ETF business at DWS (formally Deutsche Bank Asset Management), where he managed over $20 billion in assets.

Luke's asset management career has spanned portfolio management, strategy, product development and capital markets before taking the helm of DWS' US ETF business which he co-founded in 2010. He is well known as a thought leader in the industry, regularly speaking on China, global currencies, ESG and the ETF market ecosystem.

Before moving into asset management, Luke was part of the award-winning Foreign Exchange division at Deutsche Bank in London and New York.

"I am excited to join the KraneShares team, having long shared their vision of China's role in a portfolio and followed their strategies for many years," said Luke Oliver. "I believe KraneShares represents the future of investing in China. I look forward to joining an incredible team helping KraneShares continue to deliver high-quality ETFs to global investors."

"David and Luke bring invaluable experience to the KraneShares team," said Jonathan Krane, KraneShares, Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we are looking forward to the next chapter of growth for KraneShares and helping our clients invest in China with confidence."

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC). www.kraneshares.com

