KraneShares Joins with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright to Launch KraneShares China Rotation Model

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares"), a leading provider of China-focused ETFs, has partnered with acclaimed technical analysis and research provider, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright to launch the KraneShares China Rotation Model, designed to provide diverse exposure to China with downside risk protection. The model uses Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's industry-leading relative strength analysis to rebalance between KraneShares equity and fixed income ETFs on a weekly basis.

"As China's importance within global asset allocation continues to expand, we have seen strong demand from our clients for risk-controlled China portfolios," said CEO of KraneShares, Jonathan Krane. "With Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's reputation as an industry-leader within financial modeling and $74 billion tracking their smart-beta indexes, we are confident this collaboration will provide our investors with the volatility and drawdown protection they seek in their China-specific allocation."

On November 19 at 1 p.m. ET, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright will host a webinar with KraneShares CIO, Brendan Ahern on the KraneShares China Rotation Model, growth of the Chinese economy, investment opportunities in China, and capital markets at large. The webinar will air on nasdaq.com.

"With the launch of the KraneShares China Rotation Model, investors will have a tactical solution to approach the Chinese equity market through a Nasdaq Dorsey Wright relative strength ETF model. This is the first such model that has the ability to target leadership trends within segments of the Chinese equity market paired with ability to de-risk by raising varying amounts of fixed income," said Jay Gragnani, Head of Research and Client Engagement with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright.

The KraneShares China Rotation Model will be available to financial advisors and registered investment advisors who subscribe to Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's platform. For more information, contact info@kraneshares.com or visit nasdaq.com.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our in-depth knowledge of investing. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

About Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright ("Dorsey Wright") is a registered investment advisory firm based in Richmond, Virginia. Since 1987, Dorsey Wright has been an advisor to financial professionals on Wall Street and investment managers worldwide. Dorsey Wright offers comprehensive investment research and analysis through their Global Technical Research Platform and provides research, modeling and indexes, which apply Dorsey Wright's expertise in Point & Figure Relative Strength for use in various financial products, including exchange trade funds and notes, mutual funds, UITs, structured products and separately managed accounts. In 2015, Dorsey Wright was acquired by Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq"), allowing Dorsey Wright to work towards even greater innovative solutions for its clients. As a single company, Nasdaq is one of the largest providers of Smart Beta indexes with over $74 billion in assets tracking Nasdaq Smart Beta indexes.

