KraneShares Launches China Consumer Leaders ETF (Ticker: KBUY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, (" KraneShares "), a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, today announced the launch of the KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders ETF (Ticker: KBUY) on the New York Stock Exchange.

KBUY seeks to measure the performance of the CICC China Consumer Leaders Index. The index consists of the investable universe of publicly traded China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are in consumption-related industries such as home appliances, food & beverage, apparel & clothing, hotels, restaurants, and duty-free goods.

China is undergoing a fundamental change in its economy's composition, shifting away from heavy industrial output to instead focus on expanding and advancing its services sector. Along with this change, retail sales have increased steadily. Total Chinese retail sales recently surpassed the US, reaching $5.8 trillion1 in China compared to $5.5 trillion in the US in 20192.

Even with the world's largest middle-class population, China still has immense potential for further consumption growth. Recent advancements in e-commerce platform technologies have helped domestic brands expand their reach to lower-tier cities and consumers within lower income brackets. Additionally, rising incomes in China have contributed to an overall consumption upgrade, consisting of a stronger preference for higher quality products, brand loyalty, and more luxury spending.

"China has a population of 1.4 billion consumers who have seen their per capita wealth climb steadily over the past decades. We believe there is a tremendous investment opportunity in owning the companies that are producing products that these consumers are purchasing every day," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "We are proud to partner with the top-ranked research team at China International Capital Corporation (CICC) to develop the index for KBUY, which tracks companies that align with consumption habits of households in China."

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. The firm focuses on providing investors with strategies to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. KraneShares ETFs represent innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on the firm and its partners' in-depth knowledge of investing. These strategies allow investors to stay current on global market trends and provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

About China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

KBUY tracks an index developed by CICC Research. CICC is a leading, publicly-traded, Chinese financial services company with expertise in research, asset management, investment banking, private equity, and wealth management. In 2019, the CICC Research Team ranked #1 in Institutional Investor's All-China Research Category for the eighth year in a row.3 Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by CICC.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund's assets are expected to be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. The securities of companies in an industry or group of industries could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect one industry or group of industries or sector. The fund is non-diversified.

The ability of the KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders ETF to achieve its investment objective is dependent on the continuous availability of A-Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A-Shares quota. If the Fund is unable to obtain sufficient exposure due to the limited availability of A-Share quota, the Fund could seek exposure to the component securities of the Underlying Index by investing in other types of securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and mat magnify the Fund's gains or losses.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.

The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund. [R_US_KS_SEI]

