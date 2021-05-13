KraneShares Launches China Innovation Strategy While Expanding ETF Model Portfolio Offering to Leading Wealth Management Platforms

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KraneShares, a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, announced the launch of the Krane China Innovation Strategy. The ETF model portfolio seeks to provide investors exposure to themes that capture China's innovation in science and technology. By combining China's growth industries, such as the internet, healthcare, clean technology, and 5G, and including exposure to the newly launched Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market), the Krane China Innovation Strategy can provide investors with an enhanced and future-focused China allocation.

The Krane China Innovation Strategy offers an initial weight exposure to the following KraneShares ETFs:

China innovation opportunity overview

China has the world's largest internet population1 and E-Commerce market2. It is expanding 5G infrastructure throughout the country to ensure that hundreds of millions of additional people have high speed and reliable internet.

Simultaneously, China is upgrading its health care sector as it pushes to expand coverage and lead the world in biotechnology and advanced patent pharmaceuticals. All of this comes as China is becoming increasingly conscious of the environment. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), close to $110 trillion is expected to be invested in clean technology industries globally over the next 30 years3. As the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide4, China is focused on reducing emissions by expanding its clean technology capacity, including through electrification and renewables.

To facilitate investment and access to capital for high tech industries, China launched the STAR Market, which serves as a springboard for private science and technology companies to go public.

"With so much growth and innovation coming from various sectors in China, we are excited to launch the Krane China Innovation Strategy to help investors achieve an efficient portfolio approach to China innovation," said Jonathan Shelon, Chief Operating Officer of KraneShares.

Expanding platform availability

The launch of the China Innovation Strategy coincides with the expansion of Krane's model portfolio availability on the SMArtX, Smartleaf, and Orion Communities Platform.

Additional KraneShares ETFs model portfolios include:

Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy provides potential outperformance opportunities by pairing a distinct allocation to China's equity market within a wider Emerging Markets strategy. The portfolio dynamically adjusts weights to China and EM ex-China based on a proprietary, time-tested, and systematic methodology. The model can act as a comprehensive, stand-alone emerging market portfolio or as a complement to an existing strategy.

Krane Dynamic China Growth Strategy provides investors core exposure to the brightest high-growth areas within China's economy. Specifically, the model includes China's rapidly growing internet and healthcare sectors, as well as the Mainland China A-Share securities being added into MSCI's Emerging Markets Index, which is tracked by $1.4 trillion in assets5. Each of the ETF weights in the portfolio adjust according to a proprietary approach that evaluates real-time risk and reward trade-offs. A strategic version of the model, the Krane China Growth Strategy, is also available with semi-annual rebalancing across the 3 ETFs.

About Krane ETF Model Portfolios

We construct differentiated core, strategic, and thematic model portfolios within Global, Emerging, and Chinese markets. With China playing a more critical role in the global economy, we seek to provide strategies that capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

