KraneShares Launches Krane All China Growth Strategy Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KraneShares, a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, today announced the launch of the Krane All China Growth Strategy. The model seeks to provide investors exposure to the brightest high-growth areas within China's economy. Specifically, the model will include China's rapidly growing internet and healthcare sectors, as well as the exact Mainland China A-Share securities being added into MSCI's Emerging Markets Index, tracked by $1.5 trillion in assets.1

The Krane All China Growth Strategy combines 40% exposure to KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A-Share ETF (ticker: KBA), 40% exposure to KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ticker: KWEB), and 20% exposure to KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (ticker: KURE). The model will rebalance semiannually.

"The Krane, All-China Growth Strategy, offers a comprehensive China asset allocation solution," said Jonathan Krane, Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares. "By combining three growth areas within China that have experienced exceptional results, we believe our portfolio has the potential to achieve strong returns and will appeal to both financial advisors and institutional investors alike."

Krane All China Growth Strategy ETF Exposures

The Krane All-China Growth Strategy is the second strategy offered on KraneShares model portfolio platform. The first portfolio in Krane's suite is the Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy. This portfolio can provide outperformance opportunities by pairing a distinct allocation to China's equity market within an Emerging Markets strategy. The portfolio dynamically adjusts China's weighting based on a proprietary, time-tested, and systematic methodology. The model can act as a comprehensive, stand-alone emerging market portfolio or as a complement to an existing strategy.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our in-depth knowledge of investing. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

1. Data from MSCI as of 12/31/2019

