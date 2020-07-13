KraneShares Launches Model Portfolios With Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KraneShares, a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, announced the launch of Krane Model Portfolios. This new offering seeks to provide meaningful diversification to investors through core, thematic, and dynamic models within China, Emerging Markets (EM), and Global categories.

The first portfolio in Krane's new suite offering is the Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy. This portfolio can provide outperformance opportunities by pairing a distinct allocation to China's equity market within an Emerging Markets strategy. The portfolio dynamically adjusts China's weighting based on a proprietary, time-tested, and systematic methodology. The model can act as a comprehensive, stand-alone emerging market portfolio or as a complement to an existing strategy.

"China's weight within the portfolio can range between 10% and 70%, based on the current 40% benchmark exposure to China," said Jonathan Shelon, Chief Operating Officer at KraneShares. "The portfolio can also invest up to 10% in cash, to preserve capital. We believe this dynamic approach can produce an important advantage in the portfolio's return and risk profile when compared to static emerging market investments, particularly in turbulent times."

Financial advisors can implement the Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy through model delivery or by having Krane manage the strategy directly for them.

"Within emerging markets, KraneShares believes China is in a league of its own; an asset class unto itself distinguished by its market size and unparalleled growth," said Jonathan Krane, Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares. "We believe that incorporating a strategic China investment model that distinguishes China from the rest of EM can enhance overall emerging market performance. The Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy is a great tool to enable a completion strategy around China."

For more information on the KraneShares model portfolios, please visit portfolios.kraneshares.com.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our in-depth knowledge of investing. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

Krane Model Portfolios are hypothetical models for illustrative purposes only to demonstrate how certain ETFs, including KraneShares ETFs, can potentially fit into an investor's portfolio. The model portfolios do not represent personalized investment advice or an investment recommendation by KraneShares. Financial professionals can use the model portfolios, together with other information and their own independent judgment, as a resource to help build a portfolio or to aid in the development of investment advice for their clients. The model portfolios cannot be invested in directly. The model portfolios are not funds or other investments. The model portfolios are provided for informational purposes only and do not represent any actual account or the results of any actual trading. Model portfolio returns have many inherent limitations and may not reflect the impact that material economic and market factors may have had on the decision making process if client funds were actually managed in the manner shown.

Investors and their financial professionals should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs underlying any model portfolio carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information with respect to any KraneShares ETFs that are a part of a model portfolio is available at www.kraneshares.com. With respect to any non-KraneShares ETF that is a part of a model portfolio, please contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus. KraneShares does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content or other materials made available by other ETF sponsors. Investors should read the prospectus for each ETF that comprises a model portfolio carefully before investing based on a model portfolio.

