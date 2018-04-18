KraneShares to Hold Eight City China A-Share Inclusion Roadshow

MSCI is the largest index provider1 to the $4.9 trillion global ETF industry2 with $1.6 trillion tracking the MSCI Emerging Markets Index alone2. Over the long-term A-shares are projected to comprise 17% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index spanning multiple rebalances3. This could represent upward of $270 billion being reallocated to the newly included A-share securities2. Similar past rebalances have provided a strong catalyst for the performance of the inclusion markets.

At each event, KraneShares will be joined by investment professionals from MSCI, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), a leading Chinese investment banking firm, and Bosera Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in Mainland China and subadvisor to KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A-Share ETF (NYSE: KBA).

"On June 1st, China, the second largest equity market globally4, will enter one of the largest indexes in the world for the first time. We have seen a lot of demand for education on how investors can positon their portfolios to potentially benefit from the inclusion of China A-shares," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "We are proud to partner with MSCI, CICC and Bosera to bring the China A-Share Inclusion Roadshow to investors across the United States".

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (NYSE: KBA)

KBA is benchmarked to the MSCI China A-share Inclusion index which is designed to track the progressive partial inclusion of A shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over time. KBA listed on the New York Stock Exchange on March 4th, 2014 and is the largest MSCI-linked China A-Share ETF in the US5.

About Krane Funds Advisors, LLC:

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full & summary prospectus, which may be obtained here: KBA. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. ETF shares are not redeemable with the issuing fund other than in large Creation Unit aggregations. Instead, investors must buy or sell ETF Shares in the secondary market with the assistance of a stockbroker. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling. The NAV of the Fund's shares is calculated each day the national securities exchanges are open for trading as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), normally 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (the "NAV Calculation Time"). Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price), not NAV. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined).

The Fund is subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility.

The ability of the fund to achieve its objective is dependent, in part, on the continuous availability of A Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A Shares quota. If a Fund is unable to obtain sufficient exposure to limited availability of A Share quota, the Fund could seek exposure to the component securities of the Underlying Index by investment in other types of securities. The fund may in invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Funds' gains or losses. The fund is non-diversified.

Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

