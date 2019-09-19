Krasdale Begins Rolling Out Redesigned Private-Label Logo

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Krasdale Foods, a 111-year-old, privately owned company providing grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing to independent grocery stores, recently completed a redesign of its private-label logo—the first update in several decades—and has already begun rolling out new product.

The new logo design is simpler and more streamlined, featuring white font on a red background in keeping with Krasdale's original color palette. To highlight the company's long history, the redesign includes a reference to the year Krasdale was founded, 1908.

"We wanted to modernize it and make it have a more current feel while still honoring the past," said Dennis Hickey, Chief Merchandising Officer at Krasdale Foods "As a 111-year-old brand, we recognize the importance of evolving with the times, staying relevant in an ever-changing environment."

With nearly 1,000 private-label products, Krasdale has already started to convert to the redesigned items, replacing old products as they move off store shelves. The company expects to complete the process by January 2020.

In addition to the redesigned logo, Krasdale is also updating its packaging to include new colors and a fresh look.

For more information about Krasdale, please contact Erin Mandzik at 862-246-9911 or emandzik@jconnelly.com.

About Krasdale

Krasdale is an independent, privately-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 111 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.

SOURCE Krasdale Foods