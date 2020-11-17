Krasdale Foods, in Partnership with CTown, Bravo and More, Donate 500,000 Meals

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krasdale Foods, an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company, in partnership with its banner stores, C-Town Supermarkets and Bravo Supermarkets, and its vendor partners has announced that it has donated 500,000 meals via its Comida Para La Comunidad initiative.

"Due to COVID-19, our local communities need more support than ever before," said Steve Silver, Krasdale Foods President and COO. "Together with our key partners, we are proud to help our communities through this difficult time in the one way we know best: Putting meals on people's tables."

The Comida Para La Comunidad program also encouraged customers to donate to a food bank of their choice based on participating locations, including City Harvest, Food Bank for NYC, Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Feeding Westchester, Connecticut Food Bank and Long Island Cares. Every $1 donated will provide 10 meals via Feeding America on behalf of one of the selected local food banks.

Krasdale Foods, C-Town Supermarkets, Bravo Supermarkets and its vendor partners, joined forces to support local communities in the tri-state area by donating an added 500,000 meals which will be dispersed across the participating food banks.

About Krasdale

Krasdale is an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 112 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.

