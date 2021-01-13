Krasdale Foods Makes Key Promotions In Sales Department

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krasdale Foods, a 112-year-old, family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing to independent grocery store owners, has announced the promotion of Cynthia Ramos to Chief Sales Officer, and Howie Kent to Director of Category Management and Sales Analytics.

"We are fortunate to work with some of the best professionals in the business," said Krasdale President and Chief Operating Officer Gus Lebiak. "Cynthia and Howie are exemplary employees who routinely go above and beyond to serve the company and our customers. We look forward to watching them continue to grow and develop in their new positions."

In 2016, Ramos joined Krasdale as Director of Sales and was later promoted to VP, Sales. Ramos has spent more than 20 years in the food and grocery industry. Throughout her career, she has led teams as large as 150 employees and has developed a diverse skill set that includes brand management, direct owner operations and technology integration.

"I'm grateful to work at a family-owned company that provides significant growth opportunities," Ramos said. "I look forward to many more years of success working for Krasdale and building this department."

Kent joined Krasdale in 2015 as a Data Analyst and was promoted to Sales Manager of Voluntaries in 2018. In his new role, Kent will be focusing on sales reporting, including category management analysis, insight, sales analysis and in-store execution.

"As a company, Krasdale is unique because it provides exposure to key decision-makers and management across departments," Kent said. "I love working for a company that is so dedicated to its employees and to ensuring their ongoing growth and development."

For more information about Krasdale, please contact Erin Mandzik at 862-246-9911 or [email protected].

About Krasdale

Krasdale is an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 112 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.

Contact: Erin Mandzik

JConnelly

862-246-9911

[email protected]

SOURCE Krasdale Foods